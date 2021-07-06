2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure First Look: Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure arrives at dealers in the final quarter of this year with a notably different array of Package options. All colors offered last year are returning, though with slightly different names, while the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages disappear for 2022. Let’s take a look at the new Select Package ($1875) and the revamped Premium Package ($4325 MSRP).

Here are the features that come with the Select Package:

Chrome exhaust

Cruise control

GPS prep

Heated grips

Heated seat

Keyless operation

Pannier mounts

Tire pressure monitor

If you step up to the Premium Package, you get all the goodies in the Select Package, plus these high-end technical functions:

Semi-active electronic suspension

Ride Modes Pro

Quickshifter

Electronic engine compression traction control

Smart lighting

The base price of this ADV motorcycle is unchanged at $20,345 MSRP.

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches

Wheels: Wire-cross-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.2 inches

Rake: 24.9 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 590 pounds

COLORS

Ice Grey

Blackstorm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey Style Triple Black (+$600)

Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Rallye (+$800)

Black Storm Metallic 40 Years GS Edition (+$1800)

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price: From $20,345 MSRP

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery