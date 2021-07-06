2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure First Look: Fast Facts

The 2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure arrives at dealers in the final quarter of this year with a notably different array of Package options. All colors offered last year are returning, though with slightly different names, while the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages disappear for 2022. Let’s take a look at the new Select Package ($1875) and the revamped Premium Package ($4325 MSRP).
Here are the features that come with the Select Package:
- Chrome exhaust
- Cruise control
- GPS prep
- Heated grips
- Heated seat
- Keyless operation
- Pannier mounts
- Tire pressure monitor
If you step up to the Premium Package, you get all the goodies in the Select Package, plus these high-end technical functions:
- Semi-active electronic suspension
- Ride Modes Pro
- Quickshifter
- Electronic engine compression traction control
- Smart lighting
The base price of this ADV motorcycle is unchanged at $20,345 MSRP.
We have tested the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-cross-spoke
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.2 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
- Curb weight: 590 pounds
COLORS
- Ice Grey
- Blackstorm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey Style Triple Black (+$600)
- Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Rallye (+$800)
- Black Storm Metallic 40 Years GS Edition (+$1800)
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price: From $20,345 MSRP