2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure First Look: Fast Facts

By
Don Williams
-

The 2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure arrives at dealers in the final quarter of this year with a notably different array of Package options. All colors offered last year are returning, though with slightly different names, while the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages disappear for 2022. Let’s take a look at the new Select Package ($1875) and the revamped Premium Package ($4325 MSRP).

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure First Look: For Sale

Here are the features that come with the Select Package:

  • Chrome exhaust
  • Cruise control
  • GPS prep
  • Heated grips
  • Heated seat
  • Keyless operation
  • Pannier mounts
  • Tire pressure monitor

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure First Look: Price and MSRP

If you step up to the Premium Package, you get all the goodies in the Select Package, plus these high-end technical functions:

  • Semi-active electronic suspension
  • Ride Modes Pro
  • Quickshifter
  • Electronic engine compression traction control
  • Smart lighting

The base price of this ADV motorcycle is unchanged at $20,345 MSRP.

We have tested the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1254cc
  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-cross-spoke
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19
  • Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.2 inches
  • Rake: 24.9 degrees
  • Trail: 3.8 inches
  • Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
  • Curb weight: 590 pounds

COLORS

  • Ice Grey
  • Blackstorm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey Style Triple Black (+$600)
  • Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red Style Rallye (+$800)
  • Black Storm Metallic 40 Years GS Edition (+$1800)

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Price: From $20,345 MSRP

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR