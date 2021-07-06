2022 Scorpa SC Factory Trials Bike Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Scorpa SC Factory lineup is here, with three displacements to choose from—300, 250, and 125 two-strokes. All three motorcycles share the same chassis, so it’s all about selecting the right power and throttle response that suits your riding style. Scorpa isn’t shy about the purpose of the SC Factory models. “The design of the 125, 250, and 300 SC is more aggressive…in line with its intended purpose—to enable our riders to win competitions,” according to a Scorpa spokesman. Let’s see what’s new on these high-performance observed trials motorcycles.

The 2022 Scorpa SC Factory models get an updated gearbox. Second gear is now higher to allow riders to attack larger obstacles at higher speeds. There’s a new lower-compression OXIA cylinder head. Scorpa lowered the compress to give the motor a more progressive power output, which the test riders say makes the two-strokes’ power delivery more flexible. The Reiger 2V shock has new settings. Reiger is a high-end shock in the trials world. Scorpa has lightened up the compression damping for 2022. The new settings allow the shock to respond more quickly to changes in the section. There are plenty of returning goodies on the 2022 Scorpa SC Factory lineup. Look closely, and you’ll see an aluminum Tech fork, S3 Hard Rock footpegs, Galfer discs, a Neken handlebar, and Michelin tires. Bold new graphics have a sharper accent on orange, even if it’s not a KTM.

2022 Scorpa 300 SC Factory (250 SC Factory and 125 SC Factory)

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 294cc (250: 250cc; 125: 124cc)

Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (250: 72.8 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 54mm)

Fuel delivery: 28mm Keihin carburetor

Lubrication: Premix; 50:1

Cooling: Liquid w/ radiator fan

Starting: Kick

Exhaust: Stainless steel w/ aluminum muffler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated diaphragm

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel tube

Handlebar: Neken

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm aluminum fork; 6.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger 2V shock; 6.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum Morad rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: Galfer 185mm disc /w Braktec master cyclinder

Rear brake: Galfer 145mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52 inches

“Seat” height: 27.0 inches

Ground clearance: 12.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

2022 Scorpa SC Lineup Prices: MSRP $TBA