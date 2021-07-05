2022 BMW S 1000 RR First Look: Superbike Fast Facts

Don Williams
After getting several updates last year and large overhaul the year before, the 2022 BMW S 1000 RR is all about new packages. The Dynamic, Race, and Select Packages are all disappearing for the upcoming model year. The Premium Package replaces the Select Package, and the M Package has been reworked.

The M Package runs $2250, and it’s the only way to get the Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red color combination. The M Sport seat and lightweight batter return from last year’s M Package. New this year are M GPS Lap Trigger software, forged wheels, Blue M brake calipers, and a black fuel filler cap.

2022 BMW S 1000 RR: Price and MSRP

The $2825 Premium Package has an impressive collection of upgrades:

  • Semi-active suspension
  • Ride Modes Pro
  • Sports muffler
  • Endurance chain
  • Cruise control
  • Tire pressure monitor
  • Heated grips
  • USB socket

2022 BMW S 1000 RR For Sale

Black Strom Metallic is the standard color, with Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion available as a $375 option.

Expect the 2022 RR to land on the showroom floor of your local dealer in the fourth quarter of this year. The MSRP for the base model is $16,995. 

We have tested the BMW S 1000 RR

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Specs

MOTOR

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 999cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
  • Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
  • Final drive: 525 chain

FRAME

  • Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 195/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Rake: 23.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 32.4 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 434 pounds (M Package: 427 pounds)

COLORS

  • Black Storm Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion ($375 option)
  • Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red (w/ M Package only)

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Price: $16,995 MSRP

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Photo Gallery

 

