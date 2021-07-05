2022 BMW S 1000 RR First Look: Superbike Fast Facts

After getting several updates last year and large overhaul the year before, the 2022 BMW S 1000 RR is all about new packages. The Dynamic, Race, and Select Packages are all disappearing for the upcoming model year. The Premium Package replaces the Select Package, and the M Package has been reworked.
The M Package runs $2250, and it’s the only way to get the Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red color combination. The M Sport seat and lightweight batter return from last year’s M Package. New this year are M GPS Lap Trigger software, forged wheels, Blue M brake calipers, and a black fuel filler cap.
The $2825 Premium Package has an impressive collection of upgrades:
- Semi-active suspension
- Ride Modes Pro
- Sports muffler
- Endurance chain
- Cruise control
- Tire pressure monitor
- Heated grips
- USB socket
Black Strom Metallic is the standard color, with Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion available as a $375 option.
Expect the 2022 RR to land on the showroom floor of your local dealer in the fourth quarter of this year. The MSRP for the base model is $16,995.
We have tested the BMW S 1000 RR
2022 BMW S 1000 RR Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: 525 chain
FRAME
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 195/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Rake: 23.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 434 pounds (M Package: 427 pounds)
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion ($375 option)
- Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red (w/ M Package only)
2022 BMW S 1000 RR Price: $16,995 MSRP
2022 BMW S 1000 RR Photo Gallery