2022 BMW S 1000 RR First Look: Superbike Fast Facts

After getting several updates last year and large overhaul the year before, the 2022 BMW S 1000 RR is all about new packages. The Dynamic, Race, and Select Packages are all disappearing for the upcoming model year. The Premium Package replaces the Select Package, and the M Package has been reworked.

The M Package runs $2250, and it’s the only way to get the Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red color combination. The M Sport seat and lightweight batter return from last year’s M Package. New this year are M GPS Lap Trigger software, forged wheels, Blue M brake calipers, and a black fuel filler cap.

The $2825 Premium Package has an impressive collection of upgrades:

Semi-active suspension

Ride Modes Pro

Sports muffler

Endurance chain

Cruise control

Tire pressure monitor

Heated grips

USB socket

Black Strom Metallic is the standard color, with Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion available as a $375 option.

Expect the 2022 RR to land on the showroom floor of your local dealer in the fourth quarter of this year. The MSRP for the base model is $16,995.

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Specs

MOTOR

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm

Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function

Final drive: 525 chain

FRAME

Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock; 4.6 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 195/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.7 inches

Rake: 23.5 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 434 pounds (M Package: 427 pounds)

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Mineral Gray Metallic Style Passion ($375 option)

Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red (w/ M Package only)

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Price: $16,995 MSRP

2022 BMW S 1000 RR Photo Gallery