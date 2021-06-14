BBC Rally Returns July 16-18: Cheers to 40 Years!

After taking a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus from hosting its annual rally and ride-in show, the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) of Milwaukee has announced the event is back for 2021!

Scheduled for July 16-18, it will again convene high above the spectacular Wisconsin River valley at the Eagle Cave Resort near Blue River, Wis.

Truth be told, to be a member of the BBC, you must own a British branded bike, but for the purposes of the rally and ride-in-show, all makes, models and vintages are welcome. That has opened the door for some very interesting motorcycles to make the show in the past.

The event is well-run and situated at a great campsite in the midst of some of the best motorcycle touring areas in the country.

Most roads in the area are quiet, lightly traveled town and county roads, well-paved, curvy, hilly, scenic, and just plain fun to ride.

The Eagle Cave Resort is the setting and it offers a range of campsites including some with water and power hook-ups, primitive campsites—even designated “quiet” sites for those riders who actually want to get some shut-eye at night—clean restroom and shower facilities, gift and snack shop, hiking, guided tours of the onyx cave and much more.

The Rally adds live music, the motorcycle show (judging is by all attendees as a “people’s choice” type of event) with a variety of classes including one for non-British bikes, motorcycle games, BBC products, poker run and more.

For complete BBC membership and Rally and Ride-in Show information, see: www.britishbiker.net

See you there and remember; “Long live the Limey!”