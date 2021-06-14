Charity Auction for 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

There will be 1000 examples of the 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition being offered for sale. Each one is numbered, and a highly desirable serial number will be auctioned by Mecum Auctions to benefit Boys Republic in Chino Hills, California.
Boys Republic was founded in 1907 and is a private, nonprofit, nonsectarian school, as well as a treatment community, for troubled young teenagers. Since its founding, 32,000 boys and girls have been helped by Boys Republic—one of those boys being Steve McQueen in the mid-1940s. McQueen, who had been a gang member and thief, turned his life around at Boys Republic, where he was eventually elected to the Boys Council. McQueen was a patron of the school for the rest of his life.\
The 2022 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition that Mecum is auctioning is serial number 0278. That number will ring a bell with McQueen fans, as he ran a Triumph TR6 Trophy in the 1964 International Six Days Trial in East Germany with 278 on the number plates.
The auction will be held at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course during Monterey Car Week in California. Dubbed the Mecum Daytime Auction, the gavel will fall on August 14. Bidding can be done in person, online, or over the phone, with the winner writing a check directly to Boys Republic.
In addition to taking home the special Scrambler 1200, the winning bidder will be invited to be the Guest of Honor at the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show dinner on October 2 at Boys Republic.
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Displacement: 1197cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80.0mm
- Compression ratio: 11.0:1
- Maximum power: 89 horsepower @ 7400 rpm
- Maximum torque: 81 ft-lbs @ 3950 rpm
- Rev limit: 7500 rpm
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 exhaust system w/ brushed silencers
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist function
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 47mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback reservoir shocks; 9.8 inches
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15; Akront tubeless 36-spoke aluminum rim
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25; Akront tubeless 32-spoke aluminum rim
- Tires: Metzeler Tourance
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 monoblock calipers and radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.8 inches
- Rake: 26.9 degrees
- Trail: 5.1 inches
- Seat height: 34.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: Under 500 pounds (approx.)
- Color: Competition Green
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition #0258 Price: $TBD