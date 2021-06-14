Charity Auction for 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

There will be 1000 examples of the 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition being offered for sale. Each one is numbered, and a highly desirable serial number will be auctioned by Mecum Auctions to benefit Boys Republic in Chino Hills, California.

Boys Republic was founded in 1907 and is a private, nonprofit, nonsectarian school, as well as a treatment community, for troubled young teenagers. Since its founding, 32,000 boys and girls have been helped by Boys Republic—one of those boys being Steve McQueen in the mid-1940s. McQueen, who had been a gang member and thief, turned his life around at Boys Republic, where he was eventually elected to the Boys Council. McQueen was a patron of the school for the rest of his life.\

The 2022 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition that Mecum is auctioning is serial number 0278. That number will ring a bell with McQueen fans, as he ran a Triumph TR6 Trophy in the 1964 International Six Days Trial in East Germany with 278 on the number plates.

The auction will be held at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course during Monterey Car Week in California. Dubbed the Mecum Daytime Auction, the gavel will fall on August 14. Bidding can be done in person, online, or over the phone, with the winner writing a check directly to Boys Republic.

In addition to taking home the special Scrambler 1200, the winning bidder will be invited to be the Guest of Honor at the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show dinner on October 2 at Boys Republic.

2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

Displacement: 1197cc

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80.0mm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Maximum power: 89 horsepower @ 7400 rpm

Maximum torque: 81 ft-lbs @ 3950 rpm

Rev limit: 7500 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc

Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 exhaust system w/ brushed silencers

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist function

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 47mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback reservoir shocks; 9.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 2.15; Akront tubeless 36-spoke aluminum rim

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25; Akront tubeless 32-spoke aluminum rim

Tires: Metzeler Tourance

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 monoblock calipers and radial master cylinder

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.8 inches

Rake: 26.9 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Seat height: 34.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: Under 500 pounds (approx.)

Color: Competition Green

2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition #0258 Price: $TBD