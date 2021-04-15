2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts + 31 Pics)

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 lineup expands to three models for 2022, and they all include updates. The 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition joins the returning off-road-focused Scrambler 1200 XE and street-oriented Scrambler 1200 XC models. Let’s see what’s new with the XC and XE, and what the Steve McQueen Edition is all about.
The 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is based on the Scrambler 1200 XE. It’s only fitting that the McQueen Scrambler would be built on the platform of the more aggressively off-road XE. While the Competition Green motorcycle does not have any performance enhancements over the standard XE, it is undoubtedly as eye-catching as its legendary namesake.
The McQueen Scrambler is individually numbered, with only 1000 examples available. In addition to the exclusive Competition Green paint with gold detailing and brushed foil kneed ‘pads’, it has Steve McQueen branding on the fuel tank and handlebar clamp, a brushed aluminum Monza fuel tank cap, premium brown bench seat, a high front fender, a pressed aluminum radiator guard with laser-etched Triumph branding, and a stainless steel “dresser bar” (aka crash bar) to offer some protection.
The 2022 XE and XC get new Öhlins shocks. The Scrambler-specific units are mounted to new aluminum swingarms, with the XE getting a longer swingarm than the XC to facilitate additional travel. Suspension travel is unchanged, with the XE having nearly two inches more wheel travel than the XC. As before, the twin shocks have piggyback reservoirs for an authentic 1970s look.
The Scrambler 1200s get a seamless tank with a cutaway design.
The 2nd generation TT displays are back with a bit of personalization. You can now program the display to show your name during the startup sequence.
The powered USB port returns, with a safe place to put your smartphone for charging while you ride. Under the seat, you’ll find a new foam-lined storage box for your phone.
There’s a new Triumph app for your smartphone. Compatible with iOS and Android phones, the app has the usual features—navigation, route planning, points of interest. The TFT screen integrates with your smartphone via Bluetooth.
There are two new ‘inspiration kits’ for those who want some customization guidance from the factory. The Escape inspiration kit has panniers, a flyscreen, handguards, centerstand, grab rack, and LED fog lights. Things get serious with the Extreme inspiration kit—Arrow muffler, aluminum radiator guard, high front fender, headlight grille and bezel, LED turn signals and rear light relocation kit, sidestand base extension, stainless steel dresser bar, and machined oil filler cap.
All three 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200s arrive at dealerships in June 2021. The 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC starts at $14,000, with the XE bumping the price up to $15,400. If you want the Steve McQueen vibe, the price is $16,400.