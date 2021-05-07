MV Agusta Hires Henderson as Managing Director Americas

Next, Henderson had a short run as Service Sales Manager at Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville. He moved to the General Manager position at nearby Orange Park Powersports at the end of 2007, holding that position until 2012.Henderson then made the jump to Triumph Motorcycles America, where he worked until last month. Henderson was a Regional Sales Manager at Triumph, as well as the Sales Manager North America/South. According to Henderson’s curriculum vitae, he was “Responsible for managing the Triumph brand in the southern half of the United States, from Hawaii to Florida.”“The MV Agusta Americas team will be concentrating on increasing its presence and brand awareness in the United States, Canada, and LATAM,” according to an MV Agusta spokesman, “with the goal of establishing MV Agusta as the premier quality brand in all aspects of the business. In particular, the focus will be on the development of a premium support network, the application of the latest business technology, and the launch of exciting new products and services to create a thrilling customer experience.”Speaking about Henderson’s hiring, Sardarov stated, “Reinforcing our presence in such an important market as the Americas is a key part of our strategic plan. I am glad Christian is leading our US operation, as he brings a wealth of experience and forward-thinking, one-step-ahead leadership to the team, on top of his passion for motorcycles.”“It is with great pleasure that I join the MV Agusta team,” Henderson said. “I will bring to bear my years of experience in the industry, both from the dealer and the OEM perspectives. In order to further propel this iconic brand to new heights in the Americas, my focus will be on increasing brand awareness and strengthening the overall premium experience for both MV Agusta customers and our dealer network. My goal is for MV Agusta to become the premier brand in each of our dealerships while remaining premium and aspirational.”This is MV Agusta’s second high-profile hire in the United States in the last year. Industry veteran Nathon Verdugo, who has a track record with Aprilia, Ducati, Roland Sands Design, and ESPN X Games, was hired in November as Marketing Director at MV Agusta USA.
