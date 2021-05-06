2022 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look (Six Choices)

KTM has revealed its six-model 2022 Cross-Country lineup. They range in price from $7799 for the two-stroke 2022 KTM 125 XC to $10,999 for the flagship four-stroke 2022 KTM 450 XC-F. Other than new graphics for all six models—three each of two-stroke and four-strokes–changes are few for 2022. However, there are some functional updates, so let’s take a look at them.
2022 KTM 450 XC-F. There are new rocker arms in the top-end of the SOHC four-valve motor. According to KTM insiders, the updated rocker arms are both stiffer and lighter, for improved performance.
2022 KTM 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F. The balancer shaft for the DOHC four-valve motor gets a new lower-friction bearing. KTM tells us the improvement shows up at higher rpm.
2022 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI. Other than the aforementioned new graphics, the fuel- and oil-injected 2022 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI two-strokes are unchanged from last year.
2022 KTM 125 XC. KTM gave its carbureted two-stroke tiddler a new 50-tooth rear sprocket to give it a higher top speed for 2022. It replaces a 51-tooth sprocket.
In addition to full specs, we also have the photos of the 2022 KTM Cross-Country lineup, as well as prices.
