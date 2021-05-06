2022 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look (Six Choices)

2022 KTM 450 XC-F. There are new rocker arms in the top-end of the SOHC four-valve motor. According to KTM insiders, the updated rocker arms are both stiffer and lighter, for improved performance.

2022 KTM 350 XC-F and 250 XC-F. The balancer shaft for the DOHC four-valve motor gets a new lower-friction bearing. KTM tells us the improvement shows up at higher rpm.

2022 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI. Other than the aforementioned new graphics, the fuel- and oil-injected 2022 KTM 300 XC TPI and 250 XC TPI two-strokes are unchanged from last year.

2022 KTM 125 XC. KTM gave its carbureted two-stroke tiddler a new 50-tooth rear sprocket to give it a higher top speed for 2022. It replaces a 51-tooth sprocket.

2022 KTM 450 XC-F (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F) Specs

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350 XC-F: 350cc; 250 XC-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 XC-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SC-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 XC-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 XC-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 236 pounds (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 234 pounds)

2022 KTM 450 XC-F: $10,999 MSRP

2022 KTM 350 XC-F: $10,799

2022 KTM 250 XC-F: $9799

2022 KTM 300 XC TPI (250 XC TPI and 125 XC) Specs

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250 XC TPI: 249cc; 125 XC: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250 XC TPI: 66.4 x 72mm; 125 XC: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Electric w/ 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery (125 XC: Kickstart backup)

Lubrication: Electronically controlled (125 XC: 40:1 premix)

Fueling: EFI w/ Dell’Orto 39mm throttle body (125 XC: 38mm Mikuni TX carburetor)

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 236 pounds (125 XC: 209 pounds)

2022 KTM 300 XC TPI: $10,499 MSRP

2022 KTM 250 XC TPI: $10,199

2022 KTM 125 XC: $7799

2022 KTM Cross-Country Lineup Photo Gallery

KTM has revealed its six-model 2022 Cross-Country lineup. They range in price from $7799 for the two-stroke 2022 KTM 125 XC to $10,999 for the flagship four-stroke 2022 KTM 450 XC-F. Other than new graphics for all six models—three each of two-stroke and four-strokes–changes are few for 2022. However, there are some functional updates, so let’s take a look at them.In addition to full specs, we also have the photos of the 2022 KTM Cross-Country lineup, as well as prices.