2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 First Look (A Dozen Fast Facts)

The supersport 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and upright 2021 Aprilia Tuono 125 sportbike follow in the footsteps of the Aprilia SX 125 supermoto and RX 125 dual sport we reported on two months ago. With America’s antipathy toward tiered licensing, we’re not likely to see the new Aprilia 125s on this side of the Atlantic. However, that doesn’t stop us from appreciating these eighth-liter wonders from Italy and taking a closer look at them.
The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 use the same new motor as the SX 125 and RX 125. The reason is simple—the 125s are limited to a maximum output of 11 kW (14.75 horsepower), so sharing the motor across the platforms makes good performance and economic sense. Maximum horsepower from the DOHC four-valve fuel-injected motor comes at 10,000 rpm, with torque peaking at 8.3 ft-lbs at 8000 rpm.
Yes, the short-stroke 125s love to rev, and a six-speed transmission helps keep them on the boil. For the serious tiddler ripper, Aprilia offers an optional quickshifter. Also, the gearing has been lowered for 2021, improving acceleration.
The RS 125 and Tuono 125 get a twin-spare die-cast aluminum frame. It is matched to an asymmetric swingarm.
Aprilia raised the RS 125’s clip-ons by nearly three-quarters of an inch. Although the grips still sit lower than those on the upright Tuono 125’s handlebar, it makes the RS more comfortable for daily riding.
Both the RS 125 and Tuono have wind protection. As you’d expect, the RS has a full fairing. The Tuono gets an abbreviated fairing—it is definitely not a naked.
Suspension is basic for both models. While the fork is inverted, there’s no linkage for the shock or adjustability for either unit.
Braking is impressive, with steel-braided lines at both ends. The 300mm disc in the front is modulated by a radially mounted four-piston caliper—not bad for a motorcycle that weighs just 317 pounds. Two-channel Bosch ABS is standard on both models.
Michelin Pilot Street tires are standard equipment. They are long-wearing tires that should provide all the grip needed for a motorcycle with a motor putting out less than 15 horsepower. The 140mm rear tire is wider than previous models, putting more rubber on the road.
Lighting is LED, and the dash is fully digital. Although it doesn’t have a TFT dash, the screen room is generous. The dash is compatible with the Aprilia MIA multimedia app for your smartphone. The two connect via Bluetooth.
Although not a scooter, the RS 125 and Tuono 125 have some cargo space. You can store a smartphone, or tablet measuring eight inches or less, under the seat. They can be charged up as you ride if you spring for the powered USB port.
The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 is available in a GP Replica version. That gets you graphics inspired by the RS-GP MotoGP racebike, as well as a quickshifter and a cover for the passenger seat.
We don’t have prices for the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125. The likely arrival date in the United States is never, but we’d be happy to be wrong about that. Pull the trigger, Piaggio!
