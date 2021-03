2021 Aprilia SX 125 and RX 125 First Look (13 Fast Facts)

2021 Aprilia SX 125 (and RX 125) Specs

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 124cc

Bore x stroke: 58 x 47mm

Maximum power: 14.75 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 8.3 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12:1

Fueling: Magneti Marelli MIUG4 EFI w/ 32mm throttle body

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4-valve

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

Frame: Twin-tube steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 9.4 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.3 inches

Wheel: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 17 x 2.50 (RX: 21 x 1.85)

Rear wheel: 17 x 3.5 (RX: 18 x 2.15)

Tires: CST Magsport (RX: CST)

Front tire: 110/70 x 17 (RX: 90/90 x 21)

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17 (RX: 120/80 x 18)

Front brake: 300mm wave disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper (RX: 260mm disc)

Rear brake: 220mm wave disc w/ floating caliper

ABS: Bosch

Wheelbase: 56.1 inches (RX: 56.3 inches)

Seat height: 34.6 inches (RX: 35.6 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 90 mpg

Curb weight: 295 pounds

2021 Aprilia SX 125: Red Raceway

2021 Aprilia RX 125: Silver Speedway; Rally Tribute

2021 Aprilia SX 125 (and RX 125) Prices: MSRP

$TBA

2021 Aprilia SX 125 Photo Gallery

2021 Aprilia RX 125 Photo Gallery

Kids and beginners in Europe get all the fun—witness the 2021 Aprilia SX 125 and RX 125. The SX is a wheelie-ready supermoto motorcycle, with the RX 125 looks ready for serious off-road fun. Euro 5 is the big news this year, and these Aprilia 125s have a new engine as a result. Let’s take a closer look at this pair of eighth-liter tiddlers.The SX gets a pair of 17-inch hoops, while the RX goes with the off-road traditional 18-/21-inch set. Although both bikes use CST tires, the SX gets the pure-street Magsport rubber, while the SX gets dirt-ready knobbies.However, the bottom end has been left alone.There is a new air filter, new cylinder head, and the throttle body sits higher for a more direct shot into the new combustion chamber. A Marelli MIUG4 ECU keeps track of the fueling and 32mm throttle body.While Euro licensing rules limit the engine to 14.75 horsepower, nothing stops the production of more acceleration-oriented torque. Sure, 8000 rpm sounds like a high rev-count for the maximum torque, but these are road-going 125s, so engine speed is critical to performance.If the Aprilia 125s get ridden like supermoto and off-road machines, that number will probably go down.Both are actuated on by a floating dual-piston caliper.In addition to preventing skidding, the Bosch system also mitigates rear wheel lift. Yes, we know—that doesn’t sound like much fun on a supermoto or dual-sport motorcycle.The SX’s seat is 34.6 inches above the pavement, and the RX’s saddle is another inch higher. The curb weight of under 300 pounds for both models helps make the Aprilia 125s more manageable.Aprilia says the electronic dash has something called a “travel diary.” We’re not sure what that is, however. It also keeps track of your top speed, and there are two tripmeters.The dual-sport RX 125 is available in a new Rally Tribute colorway, along with Silver Speedway. If you want the SX 125, you will have to be content with Red Raceway.