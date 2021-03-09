2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Special Editions First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The world’s biggest triple is back this year with two new special editions—the 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. Functionally unchanged from the standard Rocket 3s, these Black versions add premium finishes and two distinct paint treatments. 1. The Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black have different ways of achieving peak blackness. The Rocket 3 R is all-black, while the GT Triple black has—you guessed it—black and two dark shades of gray. 2. Here’s a list of what gets black paint:
Exhaust headers and heat shields
Flyscreen finishers
Front fender mounts
Headlight bezels
Mufflers and end caps
Radiator cowl
Rear bodywork finishers
Seat finishers
3. Black anodization is used for these pieces:
Aluminum subframe
Bar-end mirrors (with machined detailing)
Brake and clutch levers
Brake pedal
Fork lowers
Handlebar clamps and risers
Heel guards
Passenger footrest hangers
Rider and passenger footrests
Shifter lever
Shock rocker
Sidestand
Swingarm guard
Triple clamps
4. Additionally, the intake cover gets crinkle-finished black powdercoating, and the front fender is carbon fiber.5. As the function of the Rocket 3s is unchanged, we will refer you to our test of the two models.Click here for our test of the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT.6. Triumph will produce 1000 examples of each Rocket 3 special edition. Just in case anyone doubts you own a genuine Black or Triple Black, a certificate of authenticity is included with each motorcycle.7. These two 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 special editions will arrive at dealers in April. We don’t have prices yet.
2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Specs