2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Special Editions First Look (7 Fast Facts)

By
Don Williams
-
The world’s biggest triple is back this year with two new special editions—the 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. Functionally unchanged from the standard Rocket 3s, these Black versions add premium finishes and two distinct paint treatments.

1. The Rocket 3 R Black and the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black have different ways of achieving peak blackness. The Rocket 3 R is all-black, while the GT Triple black has—you guessed it—black and two dark shades of gray.

2. Here’s a list of what gets black paint:

  • Exhaust headers and heat shields

  • Flyscreen finishers

  • Front fender mounts

  • Headlight bezels

  • Mufflers and end caps

  • Radiator cowl

  • Rear bodywork finishers

  • Seat finishers

3. Black anodization is used for these pieces:

  • Aluminum subframe

  • Bar-end mirrors (with machined detailing)

  • Brake and clutch levers

  • Brake pedal

  • Fork lowers

  • Handlebar clamps and risers

  • Heel guards

  • Passenger footrest hangers

  • Rider and passenger footrests

  • Shifter lever

  • Shock rocker

  • Sidestand

  • Swingarm guard

  • Triple clamps

4. Additionally, the intake cover gets crinkle-finished black powdercoating, and the front fender is carbon fiber.

5. As the function of the Rocket 3s is unchanged, we will refer you to our test of the two models. Click here for our test of the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT.

6. Triumph will produce 1000 examples of each Rocket 3 special edition. Just in case anyone doubts you own a genuine Black or Triple Black, a certificate of authenticity is included with each motorcycle.

7. These two 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 special editions will arrive at dealers in April. We don’t have prices yet.

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Longitudinal inline-3

  • Displacement: 2458cc

  • Bore x stroke: 110.2 x 85.9mm

  • Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 6000 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 163 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm

  • Fueling: EFI w/ ride-by-wire

  • Valvetrain: DOHC

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist function

  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully damping-adjustable Showa inverted 47mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa piggyback shock; 4.2 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 7.5

  • Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome

  • Front tire: 150/80 x 17

  • Rear tire: 240/50 x 16

  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston monobloc calipers

  • Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo 4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper

  • ABS: Cornering ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 66.0 inches

  • Rake: 27.9 degrees

  • Trail: 5.3 inches

  • Seat height: 30.4 inches (GT: 29.5 inches)

  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.8 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 32 mpg

  • Curb weight: N/A

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Photo Gallery

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Photo Gallery

