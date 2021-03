2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Special Editions First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Exhaust headers and heat shields

Flyscreen finishers

Front fender mounts

Headlight bezels

Mufflers and end caps

Radiator cowl

Rear bodywork finishers

Seat finishers

Aluminum subframe

Bar-end mirrors (with machined detailing)

Brake and clutch levers

Brake pedal

Fork lowers

Handlebar clamps and risers

Heel guards

Passenger footrest hangers

Rider and passenger footrests

Shifter lever

Shock rocker

Sidestand

Swingarm guard

Triple clamps

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Specs

Type: Longitudinal inline-3

Displacement: 2458cc

Bore x stroke: 110.2 x 85.9mm

Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 6000 rpm

Maximum torque: 163 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm

Fueling: EFI w/ ride-by-wire

Valvetrain: DOHC

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist function

Final drive: Shaft

Frame: Aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully damping-adjustable Showa inverted 47mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa piggyback shock; 4.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 7.5

Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome

Front tire: 150/80 x 17

Rear tire: 240/50 x 16

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston monobloc calipers

Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo 4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS standard

Wheelbase: 66.0 inches

Rake: 27.9 degrees

Trail: 5.3 inches

Seat height: 30.4 inches (GT: 29.5 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 4.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 32 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Photo Gallery

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Photo Gallery

The world’s biggest triple is back this year with two new special editions—the 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. Functionally unchanged from the standard Rocket 3s, these Black versions add premium finishes and two distinct paint treatments.The Rocket 3 R is all-black, while the GT Triple black has—you guessed it—black and two dark shades of gray.Just in case anyone doubts you own a genuine Black or Triple Black, a certificate of authenticity is included with each motorcycle We don’t have prices yet.