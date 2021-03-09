Ideanomics Acquires 20 Percent Interest In Energica

“Energica has combined zero-emission EV technology with the pedigree of high-performance mobility synonymous with Italy’s Motor Valley to create a range of exceptional products for the high-performance motorcycle market,” Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor explains. “To support its products, it has developed proprietary EV battery and DC fast-charging in-house that has applications and synergies with our broader interests in the global EV sector. We were very impressed with Livia [Cevolini, Energica Motor Company CEO] and her team throughout our discussions, and we are very pleased to support them through their next phase of growth.”Ideanomics is a NASDAQ-listed corporation (IDEX) with a market cap of over $1 billion. Ideanomics was founded as China Broadband in 2004 by Shane McMahon, an heir to the WWE professional wrestling empire. China Broadband changed names multiple times before becoming Ideanomics in 2017 with Dr. Bruno Wu, a Chinese billionaire entrepreneur at the helm. McMahon is the current Executive Vice Chairman, and Wu is Chairman Emeritus.New York City is Ideanomics’ headquarters, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, plus operations in China, Malaysia, Ukraine, and the United States. Ideanomics is partnered with JAC Motors, a Chinese government-owned manufacturer of commercial and personal vehicles, with a market cap of $2.3 billion on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.We have tested the Energica Eva.
