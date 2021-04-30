2021 Salt Lake City 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (16 Fast Facts + 2x Points)

- Last year, the final podium was an all-Husqvarna affair. That won’t happen again, especially since last year’s winner Zach Osborne is out due to injury. Jason Anderson has just two podiums this year and suffered from altitude sickness in round 16. Dean Wilson is yet to crack the Top 5 in 2021. So, we’re starting from scratch.
- If Cooper Webb scores four points—that’s 19th place—he is the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Champion. This tells you that Webb will not be riding on the ragged edge. While he won’t roll over, he’s also unlikely to be motivated to take the risks needed to win at SLC2. Let’s keep looking for a winner.
- Ken Roczen has not looked good at Salt Lake City, but he’s due. A P3 or worse finish for Roczen at SLC2 hands the title to Webb, even if Webb decides to kick back and watch from the stands. Roczen is capable of a Top 2 finish at any race, but he ended up in P6 last week when he needed a win. Roczen has crashed in two consecutive races. It seems unlikely that he could make it a trifecta at SLC2, so put him in the mix for the win.
- This will be Eli Tomac’s last ride with the #1 plate, at least for the time being. Tomac went down and finished in P10. Yet, he was fast. Tomac has just three wins this year, and only one in a stadium—round 2 in Houston. Tomac has the speed to go out with a flourish, and he has no pressure—he will be P3 in the standings no matter what at the end of SLC2. Put Tomac down as a potential winner.
- No one saw Marvin Musquin’s SLC1 win coming. Musquin hadn’t been on the podium since Orlando 2 in the first half of the season, and he was on a 7-7-9 run. He was an outside pick for the Top 5. Although it doesn’t seem likely he can repeat, the final round can be as unpredictable as the opener.
- Malcolm Stewart and Dylan Ferrandis had great SLC1 rides. Stewart took the first 450SX podium in his career, and Ferrandis had his best finish since the second round. Unfortunately, these two riders are inconsistent. They could be on the podium, or battling it out for P7.
- Chase Sexton is a great unknown, yet hard to ignore. His back-to-back runner-up finishes in Atlanta have been followed by a 10-5 pairing. You know the rookie would like a win to finish off his 2021 campaign, and he has the speed to make it happen.
- Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger look like possible Top 5 riders, but barely. Barcia is on an uninspiring 10-4-5-14 run, and Plessinger has just one Top 5 in the last six rounds.
- It’s time to get down to it, and here’s what you need to know—in the last four races, no rider has been in the Top 5 in all four Main Events. Only Sexton, Webb, and Tomac have been in the Top 5 three times in the last four races, so they’re great choices. Webb has no motivation to win, and plenty of incentive to play it safe. That leaves Tomac and Sexton as good podium choices. Roczen doesn’t consistently deliver when the chips are down, but he has been fast enough to win in the last two races. Picking that fifth Top 5 finisher and putting everyone in order can make or break a season.
- I’m going with a Roczen/Sexton/Tomac podium, in that order. Without the pressure, look for Roczen’s speed in the last two races to take him to a mistake-free win. It won’t be enough for the title, but he can end 2021 on a high note. Sexton has been close this year, and you know he wants a win to finish 2021—and he could get it. Sexton is a solid Top 5, and he’s my P2 choice—not because he’s a great pick, but because everyone else is less likely. Tomac is always hard to call. With his high-altitude conditioning and his speed, Tomac could win. However, Tomac will be lacking in drive, other than wanting to at least stand on top of the podium as he hands the #1 plate to Webb.
- Cooper Webb will take a safe and sane P4. That’s high enough for him to easily clinch, and he won’t have to take a lot of chances to finish that far up. I just don’t see Webb risking the title to push hard at SLC2.
- Marvin Musquin figured out SLC1, so I think he’ll make the Top 5 at SLC2. Although he doesn’t inspire the confidence to repeat a podium finish, he feels like a good Top 5 pick, so I’m giving him my P5 slot.
- The Wild Card is P10, and it’s between two riders. Dean Wilson is on a 9-8-9 run, and Joey Savatgy is 10-11-11. I’m going with Savatgy, and hoping he’ll bring me 52 points. Tomac was P10 last week—don’t count on that performance being repeated.
- For those who don’t like to read a bunch of waffling text, here’s the lazy man’s way to RMFantasySX victory:
1. Ken Roczen
2. Chase Sexton
3. Eli Tomac
4. Cooper Webb
5. Marvin Musquin
P10 Wild Card: Joey Savatgy
- I’m in the top seven-percent of RMFantasySX.com players. That’s far below my self-set expectation based on last year’s top-one-percent finish. However, with the double-points for SLC2, and the dropping of the worst round, it’s possible to make big moves in the standings—in either direction. If you’re like me, you’ll be on the edge of your seat. I can’t wait for the gate to drop.
- SLC2 will be shown live on NBCSN and Peacock, and we’ve got the air time at Ultimate Motorcycling 2021 Monster Energy Supercross TV Schedule to know when to tune in. Okay, you don’t have to click—the racing starts at 10 p.m. EDT and is live. The Qualifying and Race Day Live show, which is only available to Peacock subscribers (a measly $5/month), starts at 4 p.m. EDT.
- Cooper Webb, 362 points (7 wins, 12 podiums, 14 Top 5s)
- Ken Roczen, 340 (4W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Eli Tomac, 312 (3W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Justin Barcia, 273 (1W, 4P, 10 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, 249 (1 P, 4 T5)
- Jason Anderson, 236 (2 P, 5 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, 230 (1 P, 4 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, 218 (1P, 3 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, 208 (1W, 4P, 4 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, 190
- Dean Wilson, 153
- Chase Sexton, 141 (2P, 5 T5)
- Martín Dávalos, 124
- Zach Osborne, 123 (1P, 2 T5)
- Broc Tickle, 121
- Adam Cianciarulo, 120 (1P, 4 T5)
- Justin Brayton, 96 (1P, 1 T5)
- Vince Friese, 94
- Kyle Chisholm, 80
- Justin Bogle, 78
- Max Anstie, 65
- Benny Bloss, 56
- Tyler Bowers, 39
- Cade Clason, 37
- Brandon Hartranft, 37
- Mitchell Oldenburg, 29
- Alex Ray, 27
- Justin Starling, 21
- Shane McElrath, 15
- Josh Hill, 13
- Carlen Gardner, 12
- Kevin Moranz, 11
- Fredrik Norén, 9
- Adam Enticknap, 9
- Henry Miller, 7
- Scott Champion, 5
- Austin Politelli, 3
- Josh Cartwright, 1
- Joan Cros, 1