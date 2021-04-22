2022 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The list of 2022 Triumphs grows longer with the updated Street Scrambler. There are some minor Euro 5 changes to the motor, along with some aesthetic freshening up. Let’s take a look at the latest Triumph Street Scrambler, which has a more street-oriented focus than the Scrambler 1200 line, along with the new limited edition Sandstorm iteration.1. To meet Euro 5 emissions standards, Triumph tweaked the tune of the motor. The 899cc vertical twin loses one horsepower at the peak, though the maximum output comes 250 rpm sooner. Maximum torque is unchanged, but you must rev up an additional 50 rpm to hit 59 ft-lbs. We doubt that anyone will be able to feel that change in the High Torque Bonneville powerplant.
The chassis of the Triumph Street Scrambler is functionally unchanged for 2022, so it’s all about the details:
New side panel w/ branding-embossed aluminum number plate
New heel guard
New brushed aluminum headlight mounts
New textured seat cover w/ Triumph logo
New throttle body covers
The new 2022 Sandstrom is a tribute to the desert. In addition to a Sandstorm Matt/Storm Grey paint job, the Sandstorm gets an off-road-focused collection of goodies from the Scrambler’s accessory catalog:
High front mini-fender
Brushed aluminum skid plate
Headlight grille and bezel
Rubber knee pads on the fuel tank
There will be just 775 examples of the 2022 Sandstorm produced. You’ll get a certificate of authenticity with the Sandstorm’s VIN to wow your friends, and maybe get a few extra bucks at resale time. The Sandstorm blows into dealer showroom floors in May with an MSRP of $11,750.
The standard 2022 Street Scrambler comes in three colors, each with its own price. The Jet Black paint job will appeal to the frugal buyer, as it runs $11,000. You’ll pay an additional $300 if you want Urban Grey pain, while the two-tone Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone version of the standard model is $11,500. These will all arrive at your local Triumph dealer in July.
