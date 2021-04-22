2022 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look (5 Fast Facts)

By
Don Williams
-

The list of 2022 Triumphs grows longer with the updated Street Scrambler. There are some minor Euro 5 changes to the motor, along with some aesthetic freshening up. Let’s take a look at the latest Triumph Street Scrambler, which has a more street-oriented focus than the Scrambler 1200 line, along with the new limited edition Sandstorm iteration.

1. To meet Euro 5 emissions standards, Triumph tweaked the tune of the motor. The 899cc vertical twin loses one horsepower at the peak, though the maximum output comes 250 rpm sooner. Maximum torque is unchanged, but you must rev up an additional 50 rpm to hit 59 ft-lbs. We doubt that anyone will be able to feel that change in the High Torque Bonneville powerplant.

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm

  1. The chassis of the Triumph Street Scrambler is functionally unchanged for 2022, so it’s all about the details:

  • New side panel w/ branding-embossed aluminum number plate

  • New heel guard

  • New brushed aluminum headlight mounts

  • New textured seat cover w/ Triumph logo

  • New throttle body covers

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler in Urban Grey

  1. The new 2022 Sandstrom is a tribute to the desert. In addition to a Sandstorm Matt/Storm Grey paint job, the Sandstorm gets an off-road-focused collection of goodies from the Scrambler’s accessory catalog:

  • High front mini-fender

  • Brushed aluminum skid plate

  • Headlight grille and bezel

  • Rubber knee pads on the fuel tank

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look: Sandstorm
2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm

  1. There will be just 775 examples of the 2022 Sandstorm produced. You’ll get a certificate of authenticity with the Sandstorm’s VIN to wow your friends, and maybe get a few extra bucks at resale time. The Sandstorm blows into dealer showroom floors in May with an MSRP of $11,750.

  1. The standard 2022 Street Scrambler comes in three colors, each with its own price. The Jet Black paint job will appeal to the frugal buyer, as it runs $11,000. You’ll pay an additional $300 if you want Urban Grey pain, while the two-tone Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone version of the standard model is $11,500. These will all arrive at your local Triumph dealer in July.

We have tested the Triumph Street Scrambler.

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

  • Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

  • Displacement: 899cc

  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1

  • Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 w/ twin brushed stainless steel silencers

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist-and-slip functions

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge forks; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke steel

  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

  • Tires: Metzeler Tourance

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.8 inches

  • Rake: 25.6 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat Height: 31.1 inches

  • Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

  • Estimate fuel consumption: 55 mpg

  • Curb weight: 492 pounds

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Prices and Colors

  • Jet Black: $11,000 MSRP

  • Urban Grey: $11,300

  • Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone: $11,500

  • Sandstorm Edition (Sandstorm Matt/Storm Grey): $11,750

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Photo Gallery

 

