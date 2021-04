2022 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The chassis of the Triumph Street Scrambler is functionally unchanged for 2022, so it’s all about the details:

New side panel w/ branding-embossed aluminum number plate

New heel guard

New brushed aluminum headlight mounts

New textured seat cover w/ Triumph logo

New throttle body covers

The new 2022 Sandstrom is a tribute to the desert. In addition to a Sandstorm Matt/Storm Grey paint job, the Sandstorm gets an off-road-focused collection of goodies from the Scrambler’s accessory catalog:

High front mini-fender

Brushed aluminum skid plate

Headlight grille and bezel

Rubber knee pads on the fuel tank

There will be just 775 examples of the 2022 Sandstorm produced. You’ll get a certificate of authenticity with the Sandstorm’s VIN to wow your friends, and maybe get a few extra bucks at resale time. The Sandstorm blows into dealer showroom floors in May with an MSRP of $11,750.

The standard 2022 Street Scrambler comes in three colors, each with its own price. The Jet Black paint job will appeal to the frugal buyer, as it runs $11,000. You’ll pay an additional $300 if you want Urban Grey pain, while the two-tone Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone version of the standard model is $11,500. These will all arrive at your local Triumph dealer in July.

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

Displacement: 899cc

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7250 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 w/ twin brushed stainless steel silencers

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist-and-slip functions

Final drive: O-ring chain

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB cartridge forks; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke steel

Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Metzeler Tourance

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

Wheelbase: 56.8 inches

Rake: 25.6 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat Height: 31.1 inches

Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 55 mpg

Curb weight: 492 pounds

Jet Black: $11,000 MSRP

Urban Grey: $11,300

Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone: $11,500

Sandstorm Edition (Sandstorm Matt/Storm Grey): $11,750

2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Photo Gallery

The list of 2022 Triumphs grows longer with the updated Street Scrambler. There are some minor Euro 5 changes to the motor, along with some aesthetic freshening up. Let’s take a look at the latest Triumph Street Scrambler, which has a more street-oriented focus than the Scrambler 1200 line, along with the new limited edition Sandstorm iteration.The 899cc vertical twin loses one horsepower at the peak, though the maximum output comes 250 rpm sooner. Maximum torque is unchanged, but you must rev up an additional 50 rpm to hit 59 ft-lbs. We doubt that anyone will be able to feel that change in the High Torque Bonneville powerplant.We have tested the Triumph Street Scrambler