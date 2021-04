2021 Honda CB500F ABS Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Price + More)

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist and slipper

Final drive: O-ring chain

Front suspension; travel: 41mm forks w/ spring preload adjustability; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Y-spoke aluminum

Tires: Michelin Road 5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 420 pounds

Colors: Darkness Black Metallic

Except for the new Darkness Black Metallic color, the Honda CB500F ABS returns unchanged for 2021, including its $6499 price. The 2021 Honda CB500F ABS continues its mission as a do-it-all motorcycle that can be used for jetting around town, firing through the canyons, comfortably commuting to work on the freeway, or throwing on some soft bags for a weekend getaway to empty the 4.5-gallon fuel tank. The ergonomics are nicely neutral, with the upright seating position providing a rider with a reassuring view of the road. The parallel-twin motor puts out linear power capable of satisfying performance in the right hands, yet docile enough for newer riders. The assist-and-slipper clutch helps the CB500F along in urban areas and during aggressive riding, while the six-speed transmission is flawless.The handling matches the unintimidating motor, as it does not punish a rider for minor errors. Although the suspension is basic and only spring-preload is adjustable, the 2021 Honda CB500F has valving that will work for a wide range of riders and usages. Michelin Road 5 tires are more than up to the job, and work well should you get caught out in the rain. While the front braking consists of just one disc, it is 320mm in diameter for easily controlled stopping power. ABS helps mask inadvertent over-braking.Riders looking to get into sport motorcycling will be well served by the 2021 Honda CB500F ABS, as will more experienced riders looking for impressive performance on a budget.We have tested the Honda CB500F ABS