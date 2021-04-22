2021 Honda CB500F ABS Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Price + More)

The handling matches the unintimidating motor, as it does not punish a rider for minor errors. Although the suspension is basic and only spring-preload is adjustable, the 2021 Honda CB500F has valving that will work for a wide range of riders and usages.Michelin Road 5 tires are more than up to the job, and work well should you get caught out in the rain. While the front braking consists of just one disc, it is 320mm in diameter for easily controlled stopping power. ABS helps mask inadvertent over-braking.Riders looking to get into sport motorcycling will be well served by the 2021 Honda CB500F ABS, as will more experienced riders looking for impressive performance on a budget.We have tested the Honda CB500F ABS. 2021 Honda CB500F ABS SpecificationsENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Assist and slipper
- Final drive: O-ring chain
- Front suspension; travel: 41mm forks w/ spring preload adjustability; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Y-spoke aluminum
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 420 pounds
- Colors: Darkness Black Metallic