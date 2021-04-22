2021 Honda CB500F ABS Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Price + More)

Don Williams
Except for the new Darkness Black Metallic color, the Honda CB500F ABS returns unchanged for 2021, including its $6499 price. The 2021 Honda CB500F ABS continues its mission as a do-it-all motorcycle that can be used for jetting around town, firing through the canyons, comfortably commuting to work on the freeway, or throwing on some soft bags for a weekend getaway to empty the 4.5-gallon fuel tank. The ergonomics are nicely neutral, with the upright seating position providing a rider with a reassuring view of the road.

2021 Honda CB500F Buyer's Guide

The parallel-twin motor puts out linear power capable of satisfying performance in the right hands, yet docile enough for newer riders. The assist-and-slipper clutch helps the CB500F along in urban areas and during aggressive riding, while the six-speed transmission is flawless.

The handling matches the unintimidating motor, as it does not punish a rider for minor errors. Although the suspension is basic and only spring-preload is adjustable, the 2021 Honda CB500F has valving that will work for a wide range of riders and usages.

Michelin Road 5 tires are more than up to the job, and work well should you get caught out in the rain. While the front braking consists of just one disc, it is 320mm in diameter for easily controlled stopping power. ABS helps mask inadvertent over-braking.

Riders looking to get into sport motorcycling will be well served by the 2021 Honda CB500F ABS, as will more experienced riders looking for impressive performance on a budget.

We have tested the Honda CB500F ABS.

 2021 Honda CB500F ABS Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 471cc

  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Assist and slipper

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: 41mm forks w/ spring preload adjustability; 4.3 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Y-spoke aluminum

  • Tires: Michelin Road 5

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

  • Rake: 25.5 degrees

  • Trail: 4.0 inches

  • Seat height: 30.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

  • Curb weight: 420 pounds

  • Colors: Darkness Black Metallic

2021 Honda CB500F ABS Price: $6499

