Friday, February 26, 2021
Community Commentary Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

When I found myself cleaning the tire treads on my Multistrada 1200, I knew the winter madness had returned.

January and February helped prompt weird acts like cleaning tire treads due to consecutive days of snowfall. At one point, the skies remained dusty with white stuff for three days straight.

During that time, my front porch’s three steps disappeared, and the snowblower sucked down four gallons of gas (and a solar light fixture—sorry, Pam).

I’ve written often about my love/hate relationship with winter. When riding is impossible during the coldest periods, I get months’ worth of work completed in days. I just finished a 40,000-word first draft of my second book within six weeks. The outside may be miserable, but the lights are bright within.

I embrace these brisk months for focusing on bigger projects like writing books. But by this time of the season, it all gets to me intermittently; cleaning tire treads is all that needs mentioning.

The productivity delivers mounds of happiness—and on most afternoons during the workweek, mounds of sadness. During these cold months on the East Coast, I daydream about the simple things of the warmer weather, such as quick lunch rides when I’m chasing the perfect line at triple-digit speeds or slapping elbows off trees.

Sometimes we all need a savior, and one arrived for February—the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S launch in Palm Springs, Calif. This would have been my first new motorcycle launch in nearly a year and transported me to much warmer weather.

A friend testing positive for COVID-19 prevented my presence. Thankfully, he’s back to full health. I had to quarantine, though I did not test positive. There was no time for selfishness; if I did carry that hidden nightmare, I wouldn’t want to drag down my fellow motojournalists.

Redemption is now on the Arizona horizon. My trip is booked for the early press launch of the 2022 Indian FTR lineup. The Grand Canyon State will host my first launch since exactly a year ago when I tested the Michelin Commander III tires at 2020 Daytona Bike Week.

FTR exhaust

The 2022 FTR lineup has all the necessities to rid the ride-less misery of the Northeast, including a 1203cc v-twin that produces 120 front-wheel lofting horsepower. Three of the four models also don 17-inch wheels; the Rally model the only one retaining the awkward 19/18 setup for off-road and nostalgic purposes.

The 17-inch wheel setup opens the bike to the world of high-performance street tires. Nostalgia looks cool, but performance rubber will feel much cooler. I’m craving the FTR R Carbon, which will further lighten my winter blues with Öhlins suspension and an Akrapovič exhaust that will make that V-twin sound as fierce as it will feel.

To aid in my success of not missing this one, I’ll self-quarantine ahead of the launch to prevent another missed opportunity like the Multistrada V4 launch.

I need some sanity back, and twisting throttles with friends while testing a revamped FTR in warmer weather is the only ticket available in the short term. And it sure beats cleaning tire treads.

Previous article2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More
Next articleUltimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling. He is also the author of "365 to Vision: Modern Writer's Guide (How to Produce More Quality Writing in Less Time).

Related Posts

Commentary

Ultimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!

Don Williams -
0
Testing the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT for this issue reminded me of something fundamental—motorcycles need to be accessible to new riders. Although we’ve...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro...
Read more
Community

Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

Don Williams -
0
We’ve all heard of blood banks, but this is the first time we have heard of blood bikes. Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes is...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Don Williams -
0
Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC is the new flagship of the urban-brawling Dragster lineup. The RC stands for Reparto Corse, and...
Read more
Commentary

Ultimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!

Don Williams -
0
Testing the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT for this issue reminded me of something fundamental—motorcycles need to be accessible to new riders. Although we’ve...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

Ron Lieback -
0
When I found myself cleaning the tire treads on my Multistrada 1200, I knew the winter madness had returned.
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro...
Read more
Community

Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

Don Williams -
0
We’ve all heard of blood banks, but this is the first time we have heard of blood bikes. Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes is...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Don Williams -
0
Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling