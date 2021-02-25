2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro 5 emissions standards. Additionally, a new Showa 47mm cartridge fork replaces a 41mm unit, so the front end of the newest Speedmaster should have a noticeably better feel in the corners, as well as enhanced stability.

The Speedmaster’s dual seat also gets an upgrade. The rider’s seat now has specific lumbar support, and the passenger seat boasts nearly a half-inch more padding. The passenger can be removed when not being used, and an accessory rack can be installed in its place. Due to the accommodations for a passenger, the Speedmaster’s Showa shock has spring-preload adjustability to set the ride height properly.

Triumph redesigned the analogy-style single clock, giving it a new dial face and bezel. There’s also a tasteful Bonneville badge on the bezel. Nearby is a new all-LED headlight.

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster will be available in three colors. The standard Jet Black will run $13,150, with the price jumping to $13,450 for the Red Hooper version, and $13,650 if you like the two-tone Fusion White/Sapphire Black color scheme.

We have tested the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Displacement: 1197cc

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Maximum power: 77 horsepower @ 6100 rpm

Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 3850 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate w/ assist function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 47mm cartridge forks

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: 32-spoke wire

Front wheel: 16 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 310mm discs w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.1 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 27.8 inches

Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg

Curb weight: 580 pounds

Colors: Jet Black; Red Hopper (+$300); Fusion White/Sapphire Black (+$500)

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price: $13,150 MSRP

