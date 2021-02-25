Friday, February 26, 2021
2022 Motorcycle Previews 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro 5  emissions standards. Additionally, a new Showa 47mm cartridge fork replaces a 41mm unit, so the front end of the newest Speedmaster should have a noticeably better feel in the corners, as well as enhanced stability.

The Speedmaster’s dual seat also gets an upgrade. The rider’s seat now has specific lumbar support, and the passenger seat boasts nearly a half-inch more padding. The passenger can be removed when not being used, and an accessory rack can be installed in its place. Due to the accommodations for a passenger, the Speedmaster’s Showa shock has spring-preload adjustability to set the ride height properly.

Triumph redesigned the analogy-style single clock, giving it a new dial face and bezel. There’s also a tasteful Bonneville badge on the bezel. Nearby is a new all-LED headlight.

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster will be available in three colors. The standard Jet Black will run $13,150, with the price jumping to $13,450 for the Red Hooper version, and $13,650 if you like the two-tone Fusion White/Sapphire Black color scheme.

We have tested the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank
  • Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm
  • Displacement: 1197cc
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Maximum power: 77 horsepower @ 6100 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 3850 rpm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc
  • Fueling EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet, multi-plate w/ assist function
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 47mm cartridge forks
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Wheels: 32-spoke wire
  • Front wheel: 16 x 2.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5
  • Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 310mm discs w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
  • Rake: 25.3 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 27.8 inches
  • Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg
  • Curb weight: 580 pounds
  • Colors: Jet Black; Red Hopper (+$300); Fusion White/Sapphire Black (+$500)

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price: $13,150 MSRP

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Photo Gallery

