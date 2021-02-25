Thursday, February 25, 2021
Community Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

We’ve all heard of blood banks, but this is the first time we have heard of blood bikes. Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes is a volunteer organization that uses motorcycles and vans to deliver urgently needed blood, plasma, platelets, COVID-19 samples, and other medical items. The group covers 979 square mines in Leicester and Rutland counties in England’s East Midlands region, which means going through lots of rubber. Avon Tyres has stepped up and supplies Avon Sprint ST tires for the motorcycles and Avon ZT7 tires for the vans.

Avon tyres blood bikes
Avon Sprint ST tires

“We are proud to have been supporting the outstanding efforts of the Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes group over the past year,” Cecilia Razeto, Head of Marketing & Communication, EMEA, Cooper Tire Europe, said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the group’s importance and value to the community around them was only highlighted further. We are delighted that Avon Tyres could play an integral part in the delivery of their service.” Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is Ohio-based and owns the UK-based Avon Tyres brand.

When COVID-19 hit Britain, COVID-19 sample delivery became a primary function of Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes. Working with other English blood bike groups, they moved samples for testing over great distances using a relay system. The group worked 24/7 in March and April last year.

“I wanted to say thank you on behalf of the group for the support from Avon Tyres throughout 2020,” Jonathan Bostock, Vice Chairman, Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes General Committee, said. “The feedback we received from the team was very positive, and tire wear on the motorbikes improved when using Avon Tyres products. Little did we know how the year was to change so dramatically, and the cost savings were all the more beneficial to our group.”

In addition to the contributions of Avon Tyres, the group is sponsored by Motor Cycle Accessories in Leicester, and Reflex Vehicle Hire in Loughborough.

Previous article2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Don Williams -
0
Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC is the new flagship of the urban-brawling Dragster lineup. The RC stands for Reparto Corse, and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a more powerful and higher-revving motor for 2022,  along with a lighter chassis and upgraded suspension as the British...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: 150 HP ADV [17 Fast Facts]

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson officially unveiled Monday its all-new adventure touring motorcycles, the 2021 Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special. The Motor Company released all the...
Read more
Community

Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

Don Williams -
0
We’ve all heard of blood banks, but this is the first time we have heard of blood bikes. Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes is...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Don Williams -
0
Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC is the new flagship of the urban-brawling Dragster lineup. The RC stands for Reparto Corse, and...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a more powerful and higher-revving motor for 2022,  along with a lighter chassis and upgraded suspension as the British...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling