2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in displacement to 853cc, with the V85 TT motor as a starting point for the latest V7 iteration. Moto Guzzi revealed two models at the time—the V7 Stone and the V7 Special.

Now, we’re finding out about a third variant—the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary edition. Moto Guzzi is celebrating its centennial, and this model is the V7 Stone with special livery intended to evoke the 1955 Otto Cilindri racebike—yes, it had an eight-cylinder motor.

Matte is the finish of choice, with the tank being gray, the side panels in green, and the seat in brown. The Moto Guzzi eagle is rendered in gold on the tank, and gold is used for the V7 nameplate on the side panels. There’s also a Moto Guzzi 100 decal on the green front fender.

Something we have now that we didn’t have in December is a spec sheet for the new V7s with the 100th Anniversary sporting the same specifications as the Stone.

The two versions of the V7 Stone should be in dealerships by the end of March. The standard V7 Stone will run $8990, with the 100th Anniversary model going for $9190.

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary Specs

ENGINE

Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crankshaft

Displacement: 853cc

Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm

Maximum power: 65 horsepower @ 6800 rpm

Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 5000 rpm

Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ Marelli 38mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry single disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 40mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: 6-spoke aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Continental 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 481 pounds

Color: Centenario

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary Price: $9190 MSRP

Photo Gallery