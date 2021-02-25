2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in displacement to 853cc, with the V85 TT motor as a starting point for the latest V7 iteration. Moto Guzzi revealed two models at the time—the V7 Stone and the V7 Special.
Now, we’re finding out about a third variant—the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary edition. Moto Guzzi is celebrating its centennial, and this model is the V7 Stone with special livery intended to evoke the 1955 Otto Cilindri racebike—yes, it had an eight-cylinder motor.
Matte is the finish of choice, with the tank being gray, the side panels in green, and the seat in brown. The Moto Guzzi eagle is rendered in gold on the tank, and gold is used for the V7 nameplate on the side panels. There’s also a Moto Guzzi 100 decal on the green front fender.
Something we have now that we didn’t have in December is a spec sheet for the new V7s with the 100th Anniversary sporting the same specifications as the Stone.
The two versions of the V7 Stone should be in dealerships by the end of March. The standard V7 Stone will run $8990, with the 100th Anniversary model going for $9190.
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crankshaft
- Displacement: 853cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 65 horsepower @ 6800 rpm
- Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 5000 rpm
- Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ Marelli 38mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry single disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle tubular steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 40mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 6-spoke aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart
- Front tire: 100/90 x 18
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Continental 2-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 481 pounds
- Color: Centenario
2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary Price: $9190 MSRP
Photo Gallery