2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro 5 standards, as well as make the Bobber more appealing to a broader range of riders. We have dug in and found out what you need to know about the latest version of this classically styled motorcycle.

There’s only one Bobber for ’22. The Black version is gone, and with good reason. Triumph has upgraded the standard Bobber to Black-spec, and given it the de rigueur blacked-out treatment to boot. Still, there’s more to the new Bobber than merely making the Black version the standard.

While meeting Euro 5 emissions standards, Triumph has worked to make the Bobber motor more exciting. The 76-horsepower peak at 6100 rpm and maximum torque of 78 ft-lbs at 4000 rpm doesn’t tell the entire story. The 1200 High Torque motor has less internal inertia for 2022, so the throttle response is enhanced. The power modes of Road and Rain return.

The 2022 Triumph Bobber has a new 16-inch front wheel—bye, bye, 19-incher. The tires are fat, fore-and-aft. The high-profile rubber helps the suspension suck up road irregularities and provide a large footprint on the pavement. To prevent the Bobber from becoming reluctant to turn, the rake is pulled in by 0.4 degrees.

With the front wheel comes a higher-spec fork. The Showa fork has 47mm sliders, up from 41mm. This should significantly improve front-end stability and feedback—a perfect match for the new fat Avon Cobra Chrome rubber.

Brembo calipers replace Nissin units for the 310mm front discs. The 255mm rear disc continues to be slowed by a Nissin caliper.

Riders who like to put in some miles between visits to the gas station will appreciate the larger fuel tank. The new tank holds 3.2 gallons. With the improved fuel consumption rate of 61 mpg, you can squeeze almost 200 miles out of a tank filled with high test.

Black powdercoating is applied to the covers for the engine, cam, and sprocket. The matte look is a serious one.

Triumph has given the single clock updated styling. It’s an analog-style unit that is supplemented by an LCD inlay with scrollable info. The dial face has been changed, and there are now translucent silver markings. A Bonneville badge is found at the top of the black bezel.

That’s a new headlight, and it’s entirely LED.

Three colors get it done, and one is a two-tone colorway. Jet Black, Cordovan Red, and Matt Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone are your choices. You’ll pay a $300 premium for the red, while the two-tone runs $500 more than the standard Jet Black. MSPR for the 2022 Bobber in Jet Black is $13,150.

Look for the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber at your local Triumph dealer sometime in March.

We have tested the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank

Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm

Displacement: 1197cc

Compression ratio: 10:1

Maximum power: 77 horsepower @ 6100 rpm

Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: Brushed stainless steel 2-into-2 w/ twin stainless steel silencers

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate w/ assist function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 47mm Showa forks

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock

Wheels: 32-spoke wire

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5

Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 310mm discs w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.1 inches

Rake: 25.4 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 27.2-27.6 inches

Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg

Curb weight: 553 pounds

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Colors and Prices

Jet Black: $13,150 MSRP

Cordovan Red: $13,450

Matt Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone: $13,650

2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Photo Gallery