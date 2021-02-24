2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber First Look (11 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber enjoys a wide range of updates that include functional and aesthetic. The changes are, in part, to meet Euro 5 standards, as well as make the Bobber more appealing to a broader range of riders. We have dug in and found out what you need to know about the latest version of this classically styled motorcycle.
- There’s only one Bobber for ’22. The Black version is gone, and with good reason. Triumph has upgraded the standard Bobber to Black-spec, and given it the de rigueur blacked-out treatment to boot. Still, there’s more to the new Bobber than merely making the Black version the standard.
- While meeting Euro 5 emissions standards, Triumph has worked to make the Bobber motor more exciting. The 76-horsepower peak at 6100 rpm and maximum torque of 78 ft-lbs at 4000 rpm doesn’t tell the entire story. The 1200 High Torque motor has less internal inertia for 2022, so the throttle response is enhanced. The power modes of Road and Rain return.
- The 2022 Triumph Bobber has a new 16-inch front wheel—bye, bye, 19-incher. The tires are fat, fore-and-aft. The high-profile rubber helps the suspension suck up road irregularities and provide a large footprint on the pavement. To prevent the Bobber from becoming reluctant to turn, the rake is pulled in by 0.4 degrees.
- With the front wheel comes a higher-spec fork. The Showa fork has 47mm sliders, up from 41mm. This should significantly improve front-end stability and feedback—a perfect match for the new fat Avon Cobra Chrome rubber.
- Brembo calipers replace Nissin units for the 310mm front discs. The 255mm rear disc continues to be slowed by a Nissin caliper.
- Riders who like to put in some miles between visits to the gas station will appreciate the larger fuel tank. The new tank holds 3.2 gallons. With the improved fuel consumption rate of 61 mpg, you can squeeze almost 200 miles out of a tank filled with high test.
- Black powdercoating is applied to the covers for the engine, cam, and sprocket. The matte look is a serious one.
- Triumph has given the single clock updated styling. It’s an analog-style unit that is supplemented by an LCD inlay with scrollable info. The dial face has been changed, and there are now translucent silver markings. A Bonneville badge is found at the top of the black bezel.
- That’s a new headlight, and it’s entirely LED.
- Three colors get it done, and one is a two-tone colorway. Jet Black, Cordovan Red, and Matt Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone are your choices. You’ll pay a $300 premium for the red, while the two-tone runs $500 more than the standard Jet Black. MSPR for the 2022 Bobber in Jet Black is $13,150.
- Look for the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber at your local Triumph dealer sometime in March.
We have tested the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.
2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm
- Displacement: 1197cc
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Maximum power: 77 horsepower @ 6100 rpm
- Maximum torque: 78 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc
- Fueling EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Exhaust: Brushed stainless steel 2-into-2 w/ twin stainless steel silencers
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet, multi-plate w/ assist function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 47mm Showa forks
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock
- Wheels: 32-spoke wire
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.5
- Tires: Avon Cobra Chrome
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 310mm discs w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Rake: 25.4 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 27.2-27.6 inches
- Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 61 mpg
- Curb weight: 553 pounds
2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Colors and Prices
- Jet Black: $13,150 MSRP
- Cordovan Red: $13,450
- Matt Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone: $13,650
2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Photo Gallery