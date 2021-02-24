2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC First Look (9 Fast Facts)

The 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC is the new flagship of the urban-brawling Dragster lineup. The RC stands for Reparto Corse, and the Racing Department adds to the fun with this distinctive model. Time to dive in and see what the alphabet soup is all about.

The 798cc inline-3 gets updates this year to meet Euro 5 standards. The focus is on efficiency, with slipperier motor internals. New bearings for the crankshaft, rod, and countershaft offer less friction, improved reliability, and quieter operation. The tappets are DLC-coated, and the valve guides are sintered. The exhaust headers and the muffler are also new. To work with these changes, the engine management software has been reworked.

If you want 10 additional horsepower, cut loose for the Racing Kit. The Racing Kit consists of an SC-Project Titanium muffler that is nearly 18 pounds lighter, plus an ECU with dedicated software. The power increase beginning at 10,000 rpm, and boosts both torque and horsepower. It all comes in a bespoke box with a limited edition certificate of origin.

The SCS in the name means this Dragster has an automatic clutch, and it gets a new pressure plate. The Rekluse RadiusCX clutch is a centrifugal design. You have to neither pull in the clutch when coming to a start nor let it out to get going. This is a particularly helpful feature for the urban stop-and-go environments the Dragster is designed to excel in. There is also a new electronic gear sensor to improve the action of the quickshifter.

More power requires a more rigid frame, and MV Agusta has made provisions. The new frame plates that hold the trellis frame together have more longitudinal and torsional stiffness than last year’s Dragster.

Changing the 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC’s chassis means new suspension settings. The shock gets a new link, with the Marzocchi fork and Sachs shock getting new settings.

A new IMU works with the full-feature electronics suite. The traction control has eight levels and is cornering aware. The Continental MK100 ABS software also knows if you’re leaning over and adjusts the Brembo calipers’ actuation accordingly. Other electronic rider aids include lift mitigation for both wheels, torque control, launch control, and cruise control.

A 5.5-inch TFT dash and control pods on the handlebar make it easier to manage the electronic features. The dash is also Bluetooth-equipped, so it can converse with your smartphone.

Creature comforts have not been ignored. The RC has new seat foam.

Only 200 number examples of the 2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC will be produced. We have seen how quickly limited edition MVs sell, so don’t say you weren’t warned. You’ll be reminded on every ride that you’re on a limited-edition motorcycle, thanks to the numbered plaque on the handlebar clamp, just above the eight-position adjustable electronic steering damper.

We have tested the MV Agusta Dragster.

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Maximum power (standard): 140 horsepower @ 12,300 rpm

Maximum power (w/ Racing Kit): 150 horsepower @ 12,800 rpm

Maximum torque: 63 ft-lbs @ 8500 rpm

Maximum speed: 152 mph

Redline: 13,200 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Fueling: Mikuni throttle bodies w/ Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and oil

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multi-disc SCS 2.0 Radius CX automatic clutch w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm aluminum fork w/ DLC treatment; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Forged aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers and radial-pump Brembo master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 33.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

Color: Ago Silver/Glossy Black/Ago Red

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC Price: £22,600 (US MSRP $TBA)

2021 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS RC Photo Gallery