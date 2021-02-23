2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a more powerful and higher-revving motor this year, along with a lighter chassis and upgraded suspension. Plus, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a bit some styling changes. Here’s what you need to know.

1. The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 motor is upgraded to the same spec as the Street Twin, so it is now more of a revver. The T100 gets a 10-horsepower bump, and it now tops out at 64 horsepower at 7400 rpm. Peak torque remains unchanged at 59 ft-lbs, though the 900cc vertical twin has to spin up another 520 rpm to get there. The redline is increased by 500 rpm thanks to new porting, valve springs, cam-chain tensioner, and cam profile.

2. Triumph has made the 900HT motor more responsive by cutting weight internally. The crankshaft, clutch, balance shafts, cam cover, and clutch covers have all gone on a diet—over six pounds has been shed. Although the new motor puts out a bit less horsepower and torque below 3500 rpm than the edition it replaced, the increased responsiveness should pick up the slack. Above 3500 rpm, the new motor is dominant.

3. With more speed comes additional braking power. A Brembo caliper is now found on the left fork leg of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100.

4. Handling is improved thanks to an overall weight loss of nearly nine pounds.

5. New KYB cartridge forks are fitted to the 2021 T100.

6. The dual clocks have new faces. The analog-style gauges also include small LCD screens to provide additional information.

7. The new T100 goes black. The engine covers, cam cover, and sprocket cover all get black powdercoating. An all-black exhaust system is optional.

8. The Bonneville T100 Black is gone, while the T100 gets three color options. With the blacked-out motor, the Jet Black color option takes care of those who want a darkly styled motorcycle. For those who prefer color, there is a Carnival Red & Fusion White pairing, along with Lucerne Blue & Fusion White. The two-toned versions include hand-painted pinstriping in Aluminum Silver.

9. The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 will be available at dealers in March. We don’t have prices yet.

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order

Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

Displacement: 900cc

Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7400 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Front wheel: 18 x 2.75

Rear wheels: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat Height: 31.1 inches

Tank capacity: 3.8 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 69 mpg

Curb weight: 503 pounds

COLORS

Jet Black

Carnival Red & Fusion White

Lucerne Blue & Fusion White

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 Price:

MSRP $TBA

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 Photo Gallery