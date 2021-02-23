2021 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take a look at the 2021 Triumph Street Twin and the new limited edition Street Twin Gold Line.

1. The Euro 5 standards won’t change the 900cc High Torque vertical twin’s performance noticeably. The power is down just one horsepower at the 7500 rpm peak, and the maximum torque of 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm remains unchanged. The motor continues to offer Road and Rain modes, with switchable traction control.

2. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin’s new ribbed bench seat gets deeper foam. This is intended to improve comfort and raises the seat height by 0.2 inches to a still-manageable 30.1 inches. There’s also a Triumph logo on the back of the seat.

3. The styling gets a minor makeover, and Triumph has upgraded the fit and finish of the Street Twin. The side panels are new, as are the brushed aluminum headlight brackets and throttle body covers. The side panel also gets a new decal, while the fuel tank gets a high-end foil Triumph logo.

4. The new cast-aluminum 10-spoke wheels get machined spoke detailing. Triumph shod the wheels with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires.

5. Functionally the same as the standard Street Twin, the Gold Line gets distinctive finishing. The Matt Sapphire Black paint is unique to the Gold Line Edition, and it features hand-painted gold pinstriping on the tank and side panels. The side panels also get a mesh detailing, while the tank has a graphite strip down the center with a Gold Line decal next to it. The retro Triumph logo is unmistakable.

6. There will be 1000 examples built of the 2021 Street Twin Gold Line. The Gold Line comes with a certificate of authenticity that matches the VIN of the motorcycle.

7. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin will hit deal showroom floors in March, with the Gold Line arriving in June. We don’t have prices yet for the Twins.

2021 Triumph Street Twin Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order

Displacement: 900cc

Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80mm

Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Fueling: EFI

Valvetrain: SOHC; 8 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ torque-assist function

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 18 x 2.75

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp

Front tire: 100/90 x 18

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg

Curb weight: 476 pounds

COLORS

Cobalt Blue

Matte Ironstone

Jet Black

Gold Line Limited Edition: Matt Sapphire Black

2021 Triumph Street Twin Price:

MSRP $TBA

2021 Triumph Street Twin Photo Gallery