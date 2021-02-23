Tuesday, February 23, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2021 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take a look at the 2021 Triumph Street Twin and the new limited edition Street Twin Gold Line.

1. The Euro 5 standards won’t change the 900cc High Torque vertical twin’s performance noticeably. The power is down just one horsepower at the 7500 rpm peak, and the maximum torque of 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm remains unchanged. The motor continues to offer Road and Rain modes, with switchable traction control.

2. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin’s new ribbed bench seat gets deeper foam. This is intended to improve comfort and raises the seat height by 0.2 inches to a still-manageable 30.1 inches. There’s also a Triumph logo on the back of the seat.

2021 Street Twin specs

3. The styling gets a minor makeover, and Triumph has upgraded the fit and finish of the Street Twin. The side panels are new, as are the brushed aluminum headlight brackets and throttle body covers. The side panel also gets a new decal, while the fuel tank gets a high-end foil Triumph logo.

4. The new cast-aluminum 10-spoke wheels get machined spoke detailing. Triumph shod the wheels with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires.

5. Functionally the same as the standard Street Twin, the Gold Line gets distinctive finishing. The Matt Sapphire Black paint is unique to the Gold Line Edition, and it features hand-painted gold pinstriping on the tank and side panels. The side panels also get a mesh detailing, while the tank has a graphite strip down the center with a Gold Line decal next to it. The retro Triumph logo is unmistakable.

2021 Street Twin Gold Line Seat Height

6. There will be 1000 examples built of the 2021 Street Twin Gold Line. The Gold Line comes with a certificate of authenticity that matches the VIN of the motorcycle.

7. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin will hit deal showroom floors in March, with the Gold Line arriving in June. We don’t have prices yet for the Twins.

2021 Triumph Street Twin Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order
  • Displacement: 900cc
  • Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80mm
  • Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 8 valves
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ torque-assist function
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel cradle
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 18 x 2.75
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
  • Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 18
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston fixed caliper
  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 30.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg
  • Curb weight: 476 pounds

COLORS

  • Cobalt Blue
  • Matte Ironstone
  • Jet Black
  • Gold Line Limited Edition: Matt Sapphire Black

2021 Triumph Street Twin Price:

  • MSRP $TBA

2021 Triumph Street Twin Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: 150 HP ADV [17 Fast Facts]
Next article2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a more powerful and higher-revving motor this year, along with a lighter chassis and upgraded suspension. Plus, the 2021...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: 150 HP ADV [17 Fast Facts]

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson officially unveiled Monday its all-new adventure touring motorcycles, the 2021 Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special. The Motor Company released all the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Story of Warner Riley’s 200+ MPH Run Aboard a Sportster 50 Years Ago!

Gary Ilminen -
0
50 years ago Warner Riley began working toward having the World’s Fastest Conventional Motorcycle. With help from S&S Cycle in Wisconsin, topping 200 mph...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Tourmaster Transition Jacket Review: Back to the Start

Don Williams -
0
After getting up to a fifth edition, Tourmaster has started over with the new Transition jacket. Lacking a number—though there is a V6 on...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The new 2021 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso is here, designed to be more rideable and affordable than its three RR brothers. While a bit...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
As the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series reveals itself, it continues to confound fantasy Supercross players at RMFantasySX.com. Patterns emerge, and then...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a more powerful and higher-revving motor this year, along with a lighter chassis and upgraded suspension. Plus, the 2021...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: 150 HP ADV [17 Fast Facts]

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson officially unveiled Monday its all-new adventure touring motorcycles, the 2021 Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special. The Motor Company released all the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Story of Warner Riley’s 200+ MPH Run Aboard a Sportster 50 Years Ago!

Gary Ilminen -
0
50 years ago Warner Riley began working toward having the World’s Fastest Conventional Motorcycle. With help from S&S Cycle in Wisconsin, topping 200 mph...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Tourmaster Transition Jacket Review: Back to the Start

Don Williams -
0
After getting up to a fifth edition, Tourmaster has started over with the new Transition jacket. Lacking a number—though there is a V6 on...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The new 2021 MV Agusta Dragster Rosso is here, designed to be more rideable and affordable than its three RR brothers. While a bit...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling