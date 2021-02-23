2021 Triumph Street Twin First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The best-selling Triumph Street Twin is back with motor changes to meet Euro 5 standards, upgraded styling, and a classy new variant. Let’s take a look at the 2021 Triumph Street Twin and the new limited edition Street Twin Gold Line.
1. The Euro 5 standards won’t change the 900cc High Torque vertical twin’s performance noticeably. The power is down just one horsepower at the 7500 rpm peak, and the maximum torque of 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm remains unchanged. The motor continues to offer Road and Rain modes, with switchable traction control.
2. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin’s new ribbed bench seat gets deeper foam. This is intended to improve comfort and raises the seat height by 0.2 inches to a still-manageable 30.1 inches. There’s also a Triumph logo on the back of the seat.
3. The styling gets a minor makeover, and Triumph has upgraded the fit and finish of the Street Twin. The side panels are new, as are the brushed aluminum headlight brackets and throttle body covers. The side panel also gets a new decal, while the fuel tank gets a high-end foil Triumph logo.
4. The new cast-aluminum 10-spoke wheels get machined spoke detailing. Triumph shod the wheels with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires.
5. Functionally the same as the standard Street Twin, the Gold Line gets distinctive finishing. The Matt Sapphire Black paint is unique to the Gold Line Edition, and it features hand-painted gold pinstriping on the tank and side panels. The side panels also get a mesh detailing, while the tank has a graphite strip down the center with a Gold Line decal next to it. The retro Triumph logo is unmistakable.
6. There will be 1000 examples built of the 2021 Street Twin Gold Line. The Gold Line comes with a certificate of authenticity that matches the VIN of the motorcycle.
7. The 2021 Triumph Street Twin will hit deal showroom floors in March, with the Gold Line arriving in June. We don’t have prices yet for the Twins.
2021 Triumph Street Twin Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree firing order
- Displacement: 900cc
- Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 64 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.0:1
- Fueling: EFI
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 8 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ torque-assist function
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 18 x 2.75
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp
- Front tire: 100/90 x 18
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston fixed caliper
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
COLORS
- Cobalt Blue
- Matte Ironstone
- Jet Black
- Gold Line Limited Edition: Matt Sapphire Black
2021 Triumph Street Twin Price:
- MSRP $TBA
2021 Triumph Street Twin Photo Gallery