2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Featuring a 125cc short-stroke DOHC motor that puts out 15 horsepower and meets Euro 5 emissions regulations, the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is an impressively stylish urban motorcycle. There are plenty of premium features you don’t often see in the class, so let’s take a closer look at this new flavor of Svartpilen from Husqvarna.

The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 taps into the zombie apocalypse sensibility. Most notably, it has blocky adventure-ready Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires mounted to wire-spoked wheels with 17-inch rims. The handlebar has an off-road inspired crossbar, along with a scrambler-style bend and risers to keep the rider upright (and able to scout for zombies).

Longish travel WP Apex suspension adds to the ruggedly urban appeal. Although the suspension is non-adjustable, save rear spring-preload, the Svartpilen 125 has 5.6 inches of travel at both ends. Riding with an A1 license never looked so cool.

With the longer suspension travel and burly tires comes height and weight. The Svartpilen 125 has a visually more commanding presence. The seat height isn’t short at 32.9 inches, and its 337-pound curb weight is almost 50 pounds heavier than the Honda CB125R sportbike.

Braking is high-end. That’s a huge 320mm disc in the front, and ByBre calipers at both ends—the front caliper is radially mounted. ABS comes courtesy of a two-channel Bosch 10.1 MB setup. Bosch also takes care of the engine management.

LEDs handle the lighting.

The Svartpilen 125 has several impressive accessories. You can add an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, a flyscreen, a bobbed front fender, or a more comfortable seat.

We don’t have a price or an arrival date in the United States. While the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is ready to go in Europe, we don’t know if we’ll see it on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

We have tested the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Specs

Engine

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 58 x 47.2mm

Maximum power: 15 horsepower

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Engine management: Bosch EMS

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis

Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable WP Apex inverted 43mm open-cartridge fork; 5.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock w/ progressive damping; 5.6 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoked

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front: 110/70 x 17

Rear: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ radially mounted ByBre 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating ByBre caliper

ABS: Bosch 10.1 MB two-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.4 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons

Curb weight: 337 pounds

Color: Gray

