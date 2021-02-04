Thursday, February 4, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Featuring a 125cc short-stroke DOHC motor that puts out 15 horsepower and meets Euro 5 emissions regulations, the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is an impressively stylish urban motorcycle. There are plenty of premium features you don’t often see in the class, so let’s take a closer look at this new flavor of Svartpilen from Husqvarna.

  1. The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 taps into the zombie apocalypse sensibility. Most notably, it has blocky adventure-ready Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires mounted to wire-spoked wheels with 17-inch rims. The handlebar has an off-road inspired crossbar, along with a scrambler-style bend and risers to keep the rider upright (and able to scout for zombies).

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 First Look: Specs

  1. Longish travel WP Apex suspension adds to the ruggedly urban appeal. Although the suspension is non-adjustable, save rear spring-preload, the Svartpilen 125 has 5.6 inches of travel at both ends. Riding with an A1 license never looked so cool.
  1. With the longer suspension travel and burly tires comes height and weight. The Svartpilen 125 has a visually more commanding presence. The seat height isn’t short at 32.9 inches, and its 337-pound curb weight is almost 50 pounds heavier than the Honda CB125R sportbike.
  1. Braking is high-end. That’s a huge 320mm disc in the front, and ByBre calipers at both ends—the front caliper is radially mounted. ABS comes courtesy of a two-channel Bosch 10.1 MB setup. Bosch also takes care of the engine management.

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 First Look: Photos

  1. LEDs handle the lighting.
  1. The Svartpilen 125 has several impressive accessories. You can add an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, a flyscreen, a bobbed front fender, or a more comfortable seat.
  1. We don’t have a price or an arrival date in the United States. While the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is ready to go in Europe, we don’t know if we’ll see it on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

We have tested the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Specs

Engine

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 58 x 47.2mm
  • Maximum power: 15 horsepower
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Engine management: Bosch EMS
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis
  • Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable WP Apex inverted 43mm open-cartridge fork; 5.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock w/ progressive damping; 5.6 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoked
  • Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
  • Front: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ radially mounted ByBre 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating ByBre caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 10.1 MB two-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.4 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 32.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 337 pounds
  • Color: Gray

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Photo Gallery

2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

