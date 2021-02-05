2022 Suzuki Hayabusa First Look (35 Fast Facts + 50 Photos)

After taking a break for ’21, the Hayabusa is back. While it’s not an entirely new motorcycle, the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa is substantially different from the 2nd Generation edition that it replaces. Hold on tight, as there is a lot to talk about.
- The Hayabusa is all about the motor, and the big news is that the 2022 edition is claimed to accelerate more quickly with less peak power. To meet Euro 5 emissions standards, Suzuki took the route many are following—less peak horsepower, and more low-end to midrange power production. From the low-end to about halfway to the redline, the 2022 pumps out more torque and horsepower than its predecessor. However, for the final third of the powerband, the 2nd Generation motor beats it. In the real world, there’s more power where it is used most often.
- Suzuki claims the 2022 Hayabusa is quicker in an 1/8-mile drag race and from a standing start to 62 mph (100 km/h). The 1/8-mile time drops a tenth to 6.8 seconds, and the run to 62 mph takes 3.2 seconds—down two-tenths from the earlier Hayabusa.
- People who ride the dyno rather than the motorcycle will be disappointed. Peak power drops nearly seven horsepower to 188 horses at 9700 rpm, and peak torque is reduced by a bit less than four ft-lbs at 7000 rpm. Top speed remains 185 mph (299 km/h).
- Although the exterior of the motor is unchanged, almost all the moving parts have been revised. We will take it from the top.
- The new cam timing reduced valve lift overlap. Also, the exhaust valve lift is higher.
- New valve springs are stiffer to handle the higher exhaust valve lift.
- There’s a new squish area in the Twin Swirl Combustion Chamber. Per Suzuki, the flow coefficient is improved by five percent as the intake valve opens.
- The new pistons are 26 grams lighter. They also have a new shape, and the machined wrist-pin holes have a conical shape. The piston pins are shorter and lighter. As before, the 2022 Hayabusa uses forged pistons with PVD-coated rings.
- The connecting rods are more rigid and lighter. Each connecting rod is 3 grams lighter.
- There’s a new cam chain tensioner. It is designed to lessen friction and chain runout.
- The cases have new oil passages. Flow and pressure at the crankshaft are up a claimed 54 percent.
- The magneto timing has been changed six degrees to make starting easier.
- The needle bearing rollers on the right and left counter bearings are 2mm longer. The new 13mm-wide bearings should improve durability.
- The new quickshifter resulted in a few transmission changes. The gearshift cam and cam plate are new, as is the shift stopper.
- The gears have a new width for improved shift feeling.
- The clutch now has assist-and-slipper functions. Also, the clutch pushrod has a new length.
- The new exhaust system is a 4-2-1-2 design, including a new crossover pipe between cylinders #1 and #4. The new system is 4.5 pounds lighter than before. There’s a dual-stage catalytic converter (previously single-stage).
- Now that we’re outside the engine, we can talk about fueling, which is now ride-by-wire.
- The ram air ducts have been redesigned to increase pressure.
- The length of the intake—intake pipe, throttle body, and funnel—is increased by almost a half-inch. This is intended to increase power in the low-end and midrange portions of the powerband. The airbox enjoys a 1.2-liter capacity increase.
- Throttle body size is up one millimeter to 44mm.
- The Hayabusa now has a dual injector design. The injectors have a finer mist to improve fuel efficiency. This change is responsible for a two percent power gain in the low-end and midrange.
- With ride-by-wire comes a six-axis IMU and an array of rider aids. There are three power modes—Active, Basic, Comfort—with A and b offering full power. The 2022 Hayabusa has traction control (10 levels, plus off), wheelie control (10 levels, plus off), engine braking control (three levels, plus off), launch control (three levels), speed limiter (rider can set maximum speed), and quickshifter response (two levels). There’s also low RPM Assist to prevent stalling when taking off from a stop casually, cruise control, and a Hill Hold Control System.
- New Brembo Stylema calipers grasp the new 320mm discs in the front.
- The 2022 Hayabusa’s ABS is high-end. It is cornering- and slope-aware. It will reduce skidding, and has rear-wheel lift mitigation. Per Euro 5 regulations, it cannot be defeated.
- The braking system is linked. When you pull in the new front brake lever, pressure is applied to the rear disc. The rear brake pedal operates independently.
- Suzuki provides improved rubber for the Hayabusa. It now sports Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. The tires are mounted on new seven-spoke wheels.
- The mainframe is unchanged, while the new subframe drops the weight by 1.5 pounds. The new subframe drops the seat height a tad.
- The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa gets an updated fork, and revised setting changes at both ends. It’s KYB for the fork and shock, with the fork getting a new internal design. The suspension is fully adjustable, with the stock settings about adding stability.
- There are two tactics to reduce fatigue while riding. The handlebars are now a half-inch closer to the rider, and they are rubber mounted to lessen vibration.
- The rider of a 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa is greeted by a new instrument cluster. The traditional analog speed and rev counters return, with a TFT-enhanced LCD panel between them. New switchgear helps the rider control the various rider aids. There’s also a new key.
- You can see the new bodywork for yourself. It’s a modern take on the classic form. The lines are sharper, yet the 2022 Hayabusa retains organic shapes. The new mirrors are claimed to improve the view behind you as it recedes. Suzuki claims “a modest improvement on lift and stability at high speed.”
- LEDs come to the new headlight, position lights, and turn signals.
- There are three new colors for 2022.
- We don’t have a date for arrival at dealers, and the price has not been announced. All that’s left is for us to test the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa.
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 1340cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 65mm
- Maximum power: 188 horsepower @ 9700 rpm
- Maximum torque: 111 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Top speed: 185 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB fork
- Rears suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock
- Wheels: 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 23.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 582 pounds
COLORS
- Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burt Gold
- Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red
- Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Price: $MSRP TBA
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Photo Gallery