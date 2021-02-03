Thursday, February 4, 2021
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts)

2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continues to come into a clearer view with the results at Indianapolis 2. However, picking the Top 5 is not the same as getting it in the right order. I had four of the Top 5 correct at I2, but none of them spot-on. That’s not great for points in the RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross leagues. Saturday offers another opportunity to run the board, so let’s consider the numbers.

2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross Fantasy Tips - Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

1. Ken Roczen has emerged as the dominant force in Monster Energy Supercross. Roczen has more wins, podiums, and Top 5s than any other rider. He now has two wins in succession at Lucas Oil Stadium, and his I2 win was a crushing blow to his competitors. Roczen lead every lap, and his lead was over 11 seconds late in the Main Event. It’s hard to pick anyone besides Roczen to win on Saturday at Indianapolis 3 and extend his 13-point lead in the standings.

2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross Fantasy Tips - Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

2. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are your next two podium choices. Each of the two riders has scored Top 5 finishes in the last four rounds. However, Tomac has three podiums compared to two for Webb. More importantly, Tomac has beaten Webb in three of the previous four Main Events. Given that statistic, I’ve got Tomac for P2 and Webb for P3 at Indy 3.

2021 Indianapolis 3 Supercross Fantasy Tips - Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

3. Look for Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo to round out the I3 Top 5. Barcia and Cianciarulo each have three Top 5s this year, but are inconsistent. Importantly, outside of the five riders I’ve identified as the Top 5 choices, no other rider has more than a single Top 5 finish this year. I give Barcia the edge, as he has a win and two podiums, while Cianciarulo has a lone podium back at Houston 3.

Justin Barcia

4. The next six riders in the standings—Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Zach Osborne, Marvin Musquin, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Brayton, in that order—all have one Top 5. Only Brayton, Ferrandis, and Musquin from that group finished on the podium this year, but they have not looked great in Indy. Ferrandis has gone 6-9, so he almost poked his head into the Top 5, while Musquin is on a 13-10-11 run. Brayton has not been a Top 5 threat in his last three Main Events. Plessinger might be a repeat Top 5 rider, as he is on a 7-9-5 run, which is in the ballpark. Osborne has gone 9-5-7 in the last three races, so he is in the discussion. Malcolm Stewart started the season 5-7-6, but is 11-10 at Indianapolis.

5. The Wild Card for Indianapolis 3 is P14. The top choices are Mártin Dávalos, who is 16-15-14 in the last three races, and Broc Tickle (17-14-12). Benny Bloss (P13 at I2) and Kyle Chisholm (P15 at I2) are also worth a look. There have been five different P14s in five races, so maybe you’ll want to pick some who hasn’t finished in P14 yet. If that’s the case, Bloss is your choice. I’m going to go with Dávalos, but I will be annoyed at myself if Bloss gets it.

Adam Cianciarulo

6. These are my 2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross picks:

  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
  4. Justin Barcia
  5. Adam Cianciarulo

Wild Card (P14): Mártin Dávalos

7. Right now, I’m sitting in the top 20-percent of RMFantasyMX.com players—definitely not up to my goal.

8. Here’s how you watch Indy 3: Check out our 2021 Supercross Television Schedule.

Photography by Ryne Sandberg, Feld Entertainment, et al

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)

  1. Ken Roczen, 112 points (2 wins, 4 podiums, 5 Top 5s)
  2. Cooper Webb, 99 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
  3. Eli Tomac, 98 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
  4. Justin Barcia, 92 points (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
  5. Adam Cianciarulo, 87 (1P, 3 T5)
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, 76 (1P, 1 T5)
  7. Malcolm Stewart, 63 (1 T5)
  8. Zach Osborne, 74 (1 T5)
  9. Marvin Musquin, 73 (1P, 1 T5)
  10. Aaron Plessinger, 70 (1 T5)
  11. Justin Brayton, 63 (1P, 1 T5)
  12. Joey Savatgy, 53
  13. Jason Anderson, 50
  14. Broc Tickle, 42
  15. Dean Wilson, 35
  16. Martín Dávalos, 29
  17. Kyle Chisholm, 29
  18. Benny Bloss, 26
  19. Vince Friese, 25
  20. Brandon Hartranft, 19
  21. Justin Bogle, 17
  22. Chase Sexton, 10
  23. Alex Ray, 9
  24. Carlen Gardner, 7
  25. Adam Enticknap, 4
  26. Austin Politelli, 3
  27. Cade Clason, 2

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Featuring a 125cc short-stroke DOHC motor that puts out 15 horsepower and meets Euro 5 emissions regulations, the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is an...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Two Wheels Through Terror: Diary of a South American Motorcycle Odyssey [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
At first glance, the title of Glen Heggstad’s book, Two Wheels Through Terror, may seem a little melodramatic. I’ve read several books about extreme...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Ironwood Custom Husqvarna 701: The Chain Smoker (Builder Interview)

Don Williams -
0
Spare from the start, the Husqvarna 701 Vitpilen is a likely candidate for customization. While there may be a temptation to expand on the...
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Honda PCX First Look (+ ’22 Ruckus and Metropolitan)

Don Williams -
0
Honda has upgraded to PCX150 with a new motor and redubbed the scooter the PCX. The 2022 Honda PCX scooter gets a 157cc powerplant...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Honda XR650L Buyer’s Guide (Including Specs and Price)

Don Williams -
0
Despite the reality that the 2021 Honda XR650L is a rolling vintage motorcycle with roots dating back to the 1985 Honda XR600R, it remains...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 First Look (7 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 observed trials motorcycle is here, and the boutique high-end Barcelona-based manufacturer continues to refine its product. The R2 was...
Read more
