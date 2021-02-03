2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continues to come into a clearer view with the results at Indianapolis 2. However, picking the Top 5 is not the same as getting it in the right order. I had four of the Top 5 correct at I2, but none of them spot-on. That’s not great for points in the RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross leagues. Saturday offers another opportunity to run the board, so let’s consider the numbers.

1. Ken Roczen has emerged as the dominant force in Monster Energy Supercross. Roczen has more wins, podiums, and Top 5s than any other rider. He now has two wins in succession at Lucas Oil Stadium, and his I2 win was a crushing blow to his competitors. Roczen lead every lap, and his lead was over 11 seconds late in the Main Event. It’s hard to pick anyone besides Roczen to win on Saturday at Indianapolis 3 and extend his 13-point lead in the standings.

2. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are your next two podium choices. Each of the two riders has scored Top 5 finishes in the last four rounds. However, Tomac has three podiums compared to two for Webb. More importantly, Tomac has beaten Webb in three of the previous four Main Events. Given that statistic, I’ve got Tomac for P2 and Webb for P3 at Indy 3.

3. Look for Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo to round out the I3 Top 5. Barcia and Cianciarulo each have three Top 5s this year, but are inconsistent. Importantly, outside of the five riders I’ve identified as the Top 5 choices, no other rider has more than a single Top 5 finish this year. I give Barcia the edge, as he has a win and two podiums, while Cianciarulo has a lone podium back at Houston 3.

4. The next six riders in the standings—Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Zach Osborne, Marvin Musquin, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Brayton, in that order—all have one Top 5. Only Brayton, Ferrandis, and Musquin from that group finished on the podium this year, but they have not looked great in Indy. Ferrandis has gone 6-9, so he almost poked his head into the Top 5, while Musquin is on a 13-10-11 run. Brayton has not been a Top 5 threat in his last three Main Events. Plessinger might be a repeat Top 5 rider, as he is on a 7-9-5 run, which is in the ballpark. Osborne has gone 9-5-7 in the last three races, so he is in the discussion. Malcolm Stewart started the season 5-7-6, but is 11-10 at Indianapolis.

5. The Wild Card for Indianapolis 3 is P14. The top choices are Mártin Dávalos, who is 16-15-14 in the last three races, and Broc Tickle (17-14-12). Benny Bloss (P13 at I2) and Kyle Chisholm (P15 at I2) are also worth a look. There have been five different P14s in five races, so maybe you’ll want to pick some who hasn’t finished in P14 yet. If that’s the case, Bloss is your choice. I’m going to go with Dávalos, but I will be annoyed at myself if Bloss gets it.

6. These are my 2021 Indianapolis 3 Fantasy Supercross picks:

Ken Roczen Eli Tomac Cooper Webb Justin Barcia Adam Cianciarulo

Wild Card (P14): Mártin Dávalos

7. Right now, I’m sitting in the top 20-percent of RMFantasyMX.com players—definitely not up to my goal.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)