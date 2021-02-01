Monday, February 1, 2021
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

Things are starting to settle down a bit for RMFantasyMX.com fantasy supercross players. The first two rounds were pure chaos, and with four rounds in the books, undeniable rider selection patterns are emerging. I picked the podium, in order, at Indianapolis 1, so it was a good week for me—I’m back in the top 13-percent overall. Let’s sit down and prep for I2 on Tuesday with our 2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips.

  1. Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Adam Cianciarulo and are Top 5 locks. If they don’t make your Top 5, you’re risking losing points. Roczen has been in the Top 5 in all four races, with the other three riders each missing the top 5 once. That leaves one more rider to join them.

2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Eli Tomac Leads
Eli Tomac leads.

  1. Justin Barcia is the only other rider with two Top 5 finishes. Barcia alternates in and out of the Top 5. Barcia finished in P13 at I1, so his rhythm tells you that he’ll be back in the Top 5 at I2. That gives you your best Top 5 picks quickly and easily. However, putting them in order is quite a bit trickier, and that’s where the big points are won and lost.

2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen wins I1.

  1. Your podium is a toss-up between Roczen, Webb, and Tomac. All three have the same wins, podiums, and nearly points, over the last three rounds. Forgetting Roczen’s penalty, Roczen and Tomac have scored 67 points each in the previous three rounds, with Webb taking 66. That’s parity. They each have a win and two podiums. Webb loses a bit because his podiums are a win and P3, while Roczen and Tomac scored a win and P2. However, Webb’s worst finish in the last three rounds is a P4. It’s P5 for Roczen and Tomac. Yes, they’re that close.
  1. Of the Roczen, Tomac, and Webb trio, Tomac has gone the longest without a win. That makes Tomac the hungriest, so I’m going with Tomac as the I2 winner. Cooper has been a come-from-behind rider, and that’s always risky. Given that, I’ll go with Roczen in P2, Cooper in P3, Cianciarulo in P4, and Barcia in P5. Just to throw in a bit of doubt, Cianciarulo is the only rider in the Top 5 of the standings who doesn’t have a win.

2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. If you’re not sold on Barcia, there are quite a few options. Five other riders have Top 5 finishes, so they’re the best place to start.
  1. Zach Osborne is the man on the move. He has gone 10-10-9-5. Most impressively, he went into the Top 5 at I1 after getting hung up in the gate. It’s the second time this year that Osborne left turn one in last place. Osborne would be my best Barcia alternative. I think Osborne may establish himself as a Top 5 regular, much his teammate Jason Anderson did last year. In the meantime, Barcia should have at least one more Top 5 in him, and I2 fits the bill. Certainly, Osborne is a good P5 pick, but keep in mind that he has disappointed three times out of four.

Justin Barcia: Indianapolis 1
Justin Barcia

  1. The other two Top 5 finishers this year are Dylan Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart. Both are fully capable of returning to the Top 5. Ferrandis finished in P6 after jumping off the track at I1, while Stewart got tangled with Barcia in the first corner, wrecking the night for both of them. If either of these riders gets a start and Barcia doesn’t, they could easily hit the Top 5.

Cooper Webb

  1. It’s hard to get excited about Marvin Musquin or Justin Brayton for the Top 5. Neither has done better than P10 in the last two rounds. They may mount a comeback, but I would wait for that to happen.

Adam Cianciarulo leads Ken Roczen (#94) and Eli Tomac

  1. The Wild Card is P9, and it’s a tough one. Based on past performance, Osborne is the natural pick for P9. He went 10-10-9 in the first three rounds. However, Osborne was in the Top 5 at I1 and did it the hard way. Anderson has gone 8-8-7 at the last three rounds. It doesn’t seem like he’ll slip to P9, but keep him in mind. Scott Plessinger has an 8-16-7-9 record so far—P9 looks good for him. Brayton is 10-12 in the last two rounds, so P9 isn’t out of the question. Musquin is 13-10, so the same goes for him. Savatgy was P8 at I1, so he’s in the mix. For me, it’s Plessinger for the Wild Card.
  1. As a reminder, here are my I2 picks:

1. Eli Tomac

2. Ken Roczen

3. Cooper Webb

4. Adam Cianciarulo

5.Justin Barcia

Wild Card: Aaron Plessinger

11. Here’s how you watch Indianapolis 2. Check out our 2021 Supercross Television Schedule.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)

  1. Ken Roczen, 86 points (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 Top 5s)
  2. Cooper Webb, 80 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
  3. Eli Tomac, 77 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
  4. Adam Cianciarulo, 70 (1P, 3 T5)
  5. Justin Barcia, 69 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
  6. Dylan Ferrandis, 67 (1P, 1 T5)
  7. Malcolm Stewart, 63 (1 T5)
  8. Justin Brayton, 62 (1P, 1 T5)
  9. Marvin Musquin, 61 (1P, 1 T5)
  10. Zach Osborne, 58 (1 T5)
  11. Aaron Plessinger, 52
  12. Jason Anderson, 50
  13. Joey Savatgy, 38
  14. Dean Wilson, 35
  15. Broc Tickle, 31
  16. Kyle Chisholm, 21
  17. Vince Friese, 21
  18. Martín Dávalos, 20
  19. Benny Bloss, 16
  20. Brandon Hartranft, 13
  21. Chase Sexton, 10
  22. Justin Bogle, 10
  23. Alex Ray, 6
  24. Adam Enticknap, 4
  25. Austin Politelli, 3
  26. Carlen Gardner, 2

 

Previous article2021 Screamin’ Eagle Stage III Kits for H-D Softails (8 Fast Facts)
Next article2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Motos Sans Spectators: Endurance Racing
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Cruiser

2021 Screamin’ Eagle Stage III Kits for H-D Softails (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
While the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114 motors are capable of more than enough performance to satisfy any reasonable Harley-Davidson Softail owner, that doesn’t mean...
Read more
Community

Cake Kalk AP To Battle Endangered Species Poaching

Don Williams -
0
There not much lower than poaching an endangered species. It’s a real problem in Africa, and the people at Cake in Sweden are teaming...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Norton Motorcycles Opens New West Midlands Headquarters

Don Williams -
0
Following the bankruptcy of Norton Motorcycle Company and its subsequent purchase by India’s TVS Motor Company in April 2020, the long-embattled British brand is...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Tacita T-Race Cross 44kW Takes On the Ice Trophy

Don Williams -
0
Conventional wisdom tells you that ice and batteries don’t mix. Batteries like a warm day, not sub-freezing temperatures. However, Tacita went ahead and entered...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is part of Harley-Davidson’s new Hod Rod Baggers grouping. Let’s break down what’s new on the Road Glide...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Indianapolis 1 Fantasy Supercross Tips (16 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Although the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series' unpredictability continued at Houston 3, some patterns are starting to emerge. We’re going to dig into...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Motos Sans Spectators: Endurance Racing

Don Williams -
0
Due to French government restrictions, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Motos will be run without spectators for the second year in a row....
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Indianapolis 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Things are starting to settle down a bit for RMFantasyMX.com fantasy supercross players. The first two rounds were pure chaos, and with four rounds...
Read more
Cruiser

2021 Screamin’ Eagle Stage III Kits for H-D Softails (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
While the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114 motors are capable of more than enough performance to satisfy any reasonable Harley-Davidson Softail owner, that doesn’t mean...
Read more
Community

Cake Kalk AP To Battle Endangered Species Poaching

Don Williams -
0
There not much lower than poaching an endangered species. It’s a real problem in Africa, and the people at Cake in Sweden are teaming...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Norton Motorcycles Opens New West Midlands Headquarters

Don Williams -
0
Following the bankruptcy of Norton Motorcycle Company and its subsequent purchase by India’s TVS Motor Company in April 2020, the long-embattled British brand is...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Tacita T-Race Cross 44kW Takes On the Ice Trophy

Don Williams -
0
Conventional wisdom tells you that ice and batteries don’t mix. Batteries like a warm day, not sub-freezing temperatures. However, Tacita went ahead and entered...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling