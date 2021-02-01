2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Prices, and Photos)

As the Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup continues to contract, the Iron 883 continues to prevail. Introduced in 2010, the Iron 883 has enjoyed minor updates, most notably the emulsion shocks. The reason the Iron 883 continues to attract buyers is two-fold. It is an elemental design that speaks to traditionalists, and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is now the least expensive offering from The Motor Company.
Every time we ride the Iron 883, we’re reminded of how appealing a no-frills motorcycle can be. There are no power modes or rider aids to monitor (ABS is a $795 option). The only button you need to push is for the electric starter. After that’s, it’s all between you and the rumbling Evolution V-twin.
It’s all about twisting the throttle and actuating the basic controls—clutch and braking. It’s a nimble motorcycle that is a joy in the city, as long as you can overlook the short suspension travel. On backroads, you have to be mindful of the cornering clearance.
However, those shortcomings are part of the appeal of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. You know you’re riding a motorcycle, and one that hasn’t traded soul for perfection.
We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Iron 883.
Photography by Brad Chaney, Josh Kurpius, Jack Schmidt, and Clutch Studios
2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.0 x 3.811”
- Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc
- Fuel system: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks; 1.6 inches
- Wheels: Black 9 Spoke w/ machined highlights
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 29.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg
- Curb weight: 564 pounds
- Colors: Black Denim; River Rock Gray Denim; Deadwood Green; Snake Venom (+$700)
2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price: $9499 MSRP
2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Photo Gallery