2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Prices, and Photos)

As the Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup continues to contract, the Iron 883 continues to prevail. Introduced in 2010, the Iron 883 has enjoyed minor updates, most notably the emulsion shocks. The reason the Iron 883 continues to attract buyers is two-fold. It is an elemental design that speaks to traditionalists, and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is now the least expensive offering from The Motor Company.

Every time we ride the Iron 883, we’re reminded of how appealing a no-frills motorcycle can be. There are no power modes or rider aids to monitor (ABS is a $795 option). The only button you need to push is for the electric starter. After that’s, it’s all between you and the rumbling Evolution V-twin.

It’s all about twisting the throttle and actuating the basic controls—clutch and braking. It’s a nimble motorcycle that is a joy in the city, as long as you can overlook the short suspension travel. On backroads, you have to be mindful of the cornering clearance.

However, those shortcomings are part of the appeal of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. You know you’re riding a motorcycle, and one that hasn’t traded soul for perfection.

Photography by Brad Chaney, Josh Kurpius, Jack Schmidt, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.0 x 3.811”

Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc

Fuel system: EFI

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: Five-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks; 1.6 inches

Wheels: Black 9 Spoke w/ machined highlights

Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 16 x 3

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg

Curb weight: 564 pounds

Colors: Black Denim; River Rock Gray Denim; Deadwood Green; Snake Venom (+$700)

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price: $9499 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Photo Gallery