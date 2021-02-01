2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 First Look (7 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

The 2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 observed trials motorcycle is here, and the boutique high-end Barcelona-based manufacturer continues to refine its product. The R2 was Vertigo’s all-time best-selling model, and the R3 is its replacement. Let’s go over what Vertigo did to move the Vertical from R2 to R3.
- The airbox is larger, as is the opening. According to Vertigo, power is increased across the rev range, with low-rpm power getting the biggest boost. With the new airbox comes complementary mapping for the fuel injection system. There is also a new Racing throttle body.
- A 13-ounce flywheel weight is used by the Vertical R3, al. Overall, Vertigo claims “an extremely responsive yet also smooth and controllable power delivery.”
- The clutch is updated to eliminate clutch drag and improve shifting. Clutch drag is not unusual in trials bikes, and something the various makers are always battling. The clutch in the Vertical R3 gets a new spring with a new preload setting. The dimensions of the clutch pack have also been changed.
- The new black-anodized triple clams are machined billet aluminum and provide new geometry. Vertigo isn’t saying what the change is, but they claim that the result is “improved maneuverability and stability.”
- Vertigo has given the rider a bit more legroom on the 2021 Vertical R3. The footpeg brackets sit 0.2 inches lower, and are inclined five degrees forward.
- The R3 is available in five displacements—125, 200, 250, 280, and 300. As before, the two-stroke motor uses fuel injection.
- The list price of the 2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 is $11,117. They will arrive in America no later than April and as soon as March.
We reviewed the Vertigo Lampkin Replica.
2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacements (bore x stroke): 125cc (54 x 54.5mm); 200cc (64 x 54.5mm); 247cc (72.5 x 60mm); 280cc (76 x 60mm); 300cc (79 x 60mm)
- Fueling: EFI w/ sensors (atmospheric, air temperature, throttle position)
- Starting: Kick
- Cooling: Liquid w/ ECU-controlled water pump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and adjustable spring-preload
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ aluminum subframe
- Swingarm: Cast aluminum
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech Factory fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.7 inches
- Wheels: Morad Black rim w/ Vertigo hubs
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop D803GP
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/100 x 18
- Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ Braktec 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 150mm Galfer FIM-legal disc w/ Braktec 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
- “Seat” height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
- Dry weight: 125 and 200: 147 pounds; 250, 280, and 300: 150 pounds
2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 Prices: $11,117 MSRP
2021 Vertigo Vertical R3 Photo Gallery