2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited First Look: Updates, Specs, Photos

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited arrives with two new paint choices, plus a couple of updates in the dash area. There’s a new LED console light, which will please after-dark riders. Everyone will notice the new instrument faces for 2021. The price of these changes is modest—the 2021 CVO Limited costs just $60 more than last year’s edition.

Paint is always of great interest, and each paint job comes with its own surrounding finishes. The Royal Purple & Royal Black Fade is matched with chrome finishes. The understated Bronze Armor paint is paired with finishes in smoked chrome. Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Tomahawk wheels are standard, with Gloss Black and Contrast Smoked Satin Tomahawk wheels as an option.

Returning is the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that is a naked display of power—125 ft-lbs at 3500 rpm. Harley-Davidson’s electronics package, dubbed the RDRS Safety Enhancements for ’21, is back and includes several cornering-aware rider aids, including linked braking, ABS, and traction control. Plus, there a hill-control function and tire pressure monitoring. A Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with a four-speaker, 300-watt sound system watches over it all.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4. 5”

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Tomahawk

Front wheel: 19 x 3

Rear-wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 944 pounds

Colors: Royal Purple & Royal Black Fade; Bronze Armor

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price: $44,099 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Photo Gallery