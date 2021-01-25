Monday, January 25, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited First Look: Updates, Specs, Photos

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited arrives with two new paint choices, plus a couple of updates in the dash area. There’s a new LED console light, which will please after-dark riders. Everyone will notice the new instrument faces for 2021. The price of these changes is modest—the 2021 CVO Limited costs just $60 more than last year’s edition.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited: Price, MSRP, Specs

Paint is always of great interest, and each paint job comes with its own surrounding finishes. The Royal Purple & Royal Black Fade is matched with chrome finishes. The understated Bronze Armor paint is paired with finishes in smoked chrome. Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Tomahawk wheels are standard, with Gloss Black and Contrast Smoked Satin Tomahawk wheels as an option.

Returning is the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that is a naked display of power—125 ft-lbs at 3500 rpm. Harley-Davidson’s electronics package, dubbed the RDRS Safety Enhancements for ’21, is back and includes several cornering-aware rider aids, including linked braking, ABS, and traction control. Plus, there a hill-control function and tire pressure monitoring. A Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with a four-speaker, 300-watt sound system watches over it all.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4. 5”
  • Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
  • Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.2:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Chrome Tomahawk
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3
  • Rear-wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Cornering aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 29.9 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
  • Curb weight: 944 pounds
  • Colors: Royal Purple & Royal Black Fade; Bronze Armor

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price: $44,099 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Photo Gallery

 

Previous articleMP Magic 37.5 Tech Merino Wool Socks Review (All-Season Footwear)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

