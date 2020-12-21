2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders. The power-restricted 125s still pack a lot of fun, so it is a good way to get started. The updated 2021 Honda Vision 110 provides the A1 experience, though with a slightly smaller motor in a modern-style scooter package.

There’s a new motor lurking inside the 2021 Vision 110, and it has Honda’s eSP (enhanced Smart Power) engine. With the new powerplant comes a five percent increase in fuel economy, and the Vision now gets 124 mpg. The Idling Stop function, something that is becoming more commonplace on automobiles, helps the Visionreach that impressively low fuel consumption rate. This comes with a lighter frame that drop’s the Vision 110’s curb weight to an even 100 kilograms—220 pounds. Other updates include a Honda Smart Key, and a new LCD dash.

So far, the only 2021 scooter Honda has announced is the ADV150, which we have reviewed. Three 2020 models—the PCX150, Ruckus, and Metropolitan—are still waiting to hear their fate. We certainly would love to see the eSP motor technology make its way into America.

2021 Honda Vision 110 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 47 x 63.1mm

Maximum power: 8.6 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 6.6 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Fueling: EFI

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Fully automatic belt-pulley

CHASSIS

Frame: Pressed steel backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork

Rear suspension; travel: Single shock

Front wheel: 16 x 1.85

Rear wheel: 14 x 1.85

Tires: CST

Front tire: 80/90 x 16

Rear tire: 90/90 x 14

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 50.4 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 2.8 inches

Seat height: 30.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 124 mpg

Curb weight: 220 pounds

COLORS

Mat Galaxy Black Metallic

Poseidon Black Metallic

Pearl Jasmine White

Candy Nobel Red

2021 Honda Vision 110 Price: MSRP TBA

2021 Honda Vision 110 Photo Gallery