2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders. The power-restricted 125s still pack a lot of fun, so it is a good way to get started. The updated 2021 Honda Vision 110 provides the A1 experience, though with a slightly smaller motor in a modern-style scooter package.

There’s a new motor lurking inside the 2021 Vision 110, and it has Honda’s eSP (enhanced Smart Power) engine. With the new powerplant comes a five percent increase in fuel economy, and the Vision now gets 124 mpg. The Idling Stop function, something that is becoming more commonplace on automobiles, helps the Visionreach that impressively low fuel consumption rate. This comes with a lighter frame that drop’s the Vision 110’s curb weight to an even 100 kilograms—220 pounds. Other updates include a Honda Smart Key, and a new LCD dash.

So far, the only 2021 scooter Honda has announced is the ADV150, which we have reviewed. Three 2020 models—the PCX150, Ruckus, and Metropolitan—are still waiting to hear their fate. We certainly would love to see the eSP motor technology make its way into America.

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 109cc
  • Bore x stroke: 47 x 63.1mm
  • Maximum power: 8.6 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 6.6 ft-lbs @ 5750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Valvetrain: SOHC
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Fully automatic belt-pulley

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Pressed steel backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork
  • Rear suspension; travel: Single shock
  • Front wheel: 16 x 1.85
  • Rear wheel: 14 x 1.85
  • Tires: CST
  • Front tire: 80/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 90/90 x 14
  • Front brakes: Disc
  • Rear brake: Drum
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 50.4 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Trail: 2.8 inches
  • Seat height: 30.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 124 mpg
  • Curb weight: 220 pounds

COLORS

  • Mat Galaxy Black Metallic
  • Poseidon Black Metallic
  • Pearl Jasmine White
  • Candy Nobel Red

With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

