2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star First Look: A Solitary Candle

The first thing you need to know is that the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star is not a tie-in with the 5th anniversary of David Bowie’s final album, or the 74th anniversary of his birth—at least not as far as we are aware. The Black Star is an upgrade of the new 2021 XDiavel Dark, and is going to be available in a limited edition—50 examples are headed to the United States and Canada. You’ll have to be ready to haggle with the MSRP of $25,995, with the Black Star arriving at dealers in April 2021.

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star: Price and MSRP

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star gets the same upgrades that the standard XDiavel enjoys. Power delivery and emissions were at the forefront of development. The new XDiavel puts out an additional eight horsepower at the peak and an additional 1.4 ft-lbs of torque. Additionally, Ducati claims that this iteration of the Testastretta DVT 1262  motor has a smoother power delivery. This all happens with the backdrop of the powerplant becoming Euro 5 compliant.

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star: Specs and Photos

The Black Star gets its name from the upgraded fashion treatment given to the Dark, which already flavors black, as its name implies. The Black Star adds matte gray to the mix, along with startling red accents—including the valve covers. The machined forged aluminum rims are specific to the Black Star, along with a seat that features a grippy suede-like fabric. The Black Star will have a numbered plaque affixed to it.

“The XDiavel combines Ducati’s experience in performance and technology into a power cruiser that’s remarkable in both engineering and aesthetics,” Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock notes, “and which will satisfy a demand we continually see for exclusive, limited-edition bikes.”

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin
  • Displacement: 1262cc
  • Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm
  • Maximum power: 152 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 93 ft/lbs @  5000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13:1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)
  • Valvetrain: Desmodromic Variable Timing; 4 vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation, plus assist-and-slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Straight-cut gears
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Adjustable 50mm inverted fork w/ DLC treatment; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock w/ remote reservoir; 4.3 inches
  • Wheels: Machined forged aluminum
  • Front wheel: 3.5 x 17
  • Rear wheel: 8.0 x 17
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 240/45 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and adjustable radial-pump master cylinder
  • Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 5.1 inches
  • Seat height: 29.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 545 pounds
  • Colors: Black Star Graphics

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Price: $25,995 MSRP

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

