2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star First Look: A Solitary Candle

The first thing you need to know is that the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star is not a tie-in with the 5th anniversary of David Bowie’s final album, or the 74th anniversary of his birth—at least not as far as we are aware. The Black Star is an upgrade of the new 2021 XDiavel Dark, and is going to be available in a limited edition—50 examples are headed to the United States and Canada. You’ll have to be ready to haggle with the MSRP of $25,995, with the Black Star arriving at dealers in April 2021.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star gets the same upgrades that the standard XDiavel enjoys. Power delivery and emissions were at the forefront of development. The new XDiavel puts out an additional eight horsepower at the peak and an additional 1.4 ft-lbs of torque. Additionally, Ducati claims that this iteration of the Testastretta DVT 1262 motor has a smoother power delivery. This all happens with the backdrop of the powerplant becoming Euro 5 compliant.

The Black Star gets its name from the upgraded fashion treatment given to the Dark, which already flavors black, as its name implies. The Black Star adds matte gray to the mix, along with startling red accents—including the valve covers. The machined forged aluminum rims are specific to the Black Star, along with a seat that features a grippy suede-like fabric. The Black Star will have a numbered plaque affixed to it.

“The XDiavel combines Ducati’s experience in performance and technology into a power cruiser that’s remarkable in both engineering and aesthetics,” Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock notes, “and which will satisfy a demand we continually see for exclusive, limited-edition bikes.”

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin

Displacement: 1262cc

Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm

Maximum power: 152 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 93 ft/lbs @ 5000 rpm

Compression ratio: 13:1

Fueling: EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)

Valvetrain: Desmodromic Variable Timing; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation, plus assist-and-slipper functions

Primary drive: Straight-cut gears

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Adjustable 50mm inverted fork w/ DLC treatment; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock w/ remote reservoir; 4.3 inches

Wheels: Machined forged aluminum

Front wheel: 3.5 x 17

Rear wheel: 8.0 x 17

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 240/45 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and adjustable radial-pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Seat height: 29.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 545 pounds

Colors: Black Star Graphics

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Price: $25,995 MSRP

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star Photo Gallery