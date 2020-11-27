Friday, November 27, 2020
Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec II helmet back when it was introduced, but I’m new to the model. Also, although Nic reviewed Sena SRL2 system within the test, I want to give it a stand-alone review.

As a reminder, the Sena SRL2 is a communications system—control unit, speakers, microphone—designed specifically for use in the Shoei Neotec II (manufactured after 8/3/19), GT-Air II, and J-Cruise II touring-focused motorcycle helmets.

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for the Shoei Helmets: For Sale

Before I get into the Sena SRL2, I wanted to share a unique feature that I have not found in any other helmet I’ve tested—it’s the Neotec II’s chin vent, which is so ingeniously simple. It opens and closes by sliding up and down and not tilting the vent outward like almost every other helmet I have reviewed or owned. This eliminates most of the wind noise that helmets exhibit because their chin vents have a sharp leading edge that creates a bunch of wind noise. On the Neotec II it only opens a channel for air and has no edge to catch the wind. Clever.

The SRL2 is based on a Sena 20S, so you can refer to our review of the Sena 20S for its functionality. The 20S has been reconfigured to fit internally into the selected Shoei helmets’ custom receptacles. It has all the features a rider might need including, app-based controls, phone, Bluetooth 4.1, audio multitasking, voice command, one-mile range, eight-way intercom, music sharing, FM radio, and more.

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for the Shoei Helmets: Price

All Shoei Neotec II helmets manufactured after March 8, 2019, have built-in provision for the Sena SRL2 (Shoei Rider Link) to snap in, taking just about 10 minutes as the unit requires a relatively easy installation of the components. It’s not quite as good as the dedicated systems built into a helmet, but it’s close. Still, it’s a very clean install that blends in with the Shoei Neotec II, and works nicely.

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for the Shoei Helmets MSRP

I paired the SRL2 to the Sena Handlebar Remote so I never need to reach off the bar to control my phone, music, or other functions. The quality of the sound is excellent, even to my tin ear. The volume adjusts higher than needed, even at highway speeds.

The Sena SRL2 is a Bluetooth add-on that I can recommend. It works, looks good, and avoids the need to hang your communications device in the wind.

Sena SRL2 Fast Facts

  • Compatibility: Shoei Neotec II (manufactured after 8/3/19), GT-Air II, and J-Cruise II
  • Main module weight: 3.5 ounces
  • Speakers: 1.26 x 0.17 inches
  • Boom microphone length: 2.16 inches
  • Bluetooth: 4.1
  • Intercom range: Up to 1.0 miles (up to eight riders)
  • Battery life: 10 hours talk time
  • Battery charging: 2.5 hours
  • Operating temperature: 14° to 131° F
  • FM radio: 76 – 108 MHz; 10 station presets

Sena SRL2 Price: $299 MSRP

Sena SRL2 For Shoei Helmets Review Photo Gallery

