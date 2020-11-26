2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini First Look (12 Fast Facts)

It is virtually impossible to go wrong when combining two iconic brands, such as Ducati and Lamborghini. With the two marques owned by the Volkswagen Group, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini special edition should not come as much of a surprise. Let’s dig in and find out what makes this limited edition Diavel unique in Ducati’s line of power-cruiser motorcycles.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is based on the Ducati Diavel 1260 S. For an idea of the performance of the Lamborghini edition, check out our review of the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

Ducati’s muse for this motorcycle is the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. The Sián FKP 37 is a V12-/electric hybrid supercar that puts out 807 horsepower and has a top speed over 217 mph. Sián means “lightning” in Bolognese, a dialect of the disappearing Emilian-Romagnolo romance language. Director of Ducati Centro Stile Andrea Ferraresi explains: “The Ducati Diavel inspired by the Lamborghini Sián celebrates our shared values: we are both Italian, we are inherently sporty, and our design always distinguishes our creations. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini has been created by using the same design language that distinguishes the Sián FKP 37.”

Carbon fiber and forged aluminum are the materials that individualize the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

The wheels are new lightweight forged aluminum units. The design of the wheels on this Diavel are nearly identical to those on the Sián FKP 37.

Carbon fiber is used throughout the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Again, the use was prompted by the Sián FKP 37. Here is a list of the carbon fiber pieces:

Air intakes

Chin spoiler

Dashboard cover

Fenders (front and rear)

Fuel tank top cover

Headlight frame

Muffler cover

Radiator covers

Seat shroud

Number 63 is seen through the livery. This is an homage to Lamborghini’s founding in Sant’Agata Bolognese in 1963. Appropriately, the run of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is limited to 630 examples. A numbered plate affixed to a tube on the trellis frame’s right side reminds you which of the 630 builds you own. The Lamborghini name and logo also make appearances.

The taken straight from the Sián FKP 37 is the Gea Green paint on the bodywork. Countering the Gea Green and black carbon fiber is Gold Electrum paint for the frame and wheels. The Ducati Red paint on the front Brembo calipers is a startling departure.

The exhaust is unique to the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Again, it mimics the same piece on the Sián FKP 37.

When you power up the motorcycle, you are rewarded with the Ducati and Lamborghini logos on the TFT display.

A unique matching helmet will be available from Ducati. Yes, it has the Lamborghini name and 63 displayed prominently.

Understandably, Lamborghini is satisfied with the results. “We are convinced that our design is strong and one of the most recognizable in the automotive sector,” according to Head of Design of Automobili Lamborghini Mitja Borkert. “The unique silhouette, clean but extremely distinguished, defines the base of our design language. Our visionary design approach allows us to transfer our DNA to other products. This was achieved through strong teamwork, sharing our style, and the advantage of being two brands inspired by the same values and a commitment to ‘fun to drive.’”

Expect to see the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini at dealers in December. The MSRP is $31,995. That is an $8600 premium over the S model.

Studio photography by Giovanni De Sandre

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Specs

Type: Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin

Displacement: 1262cc

Bore x stroke: 106 x 71.5mm

Maximum power: 157 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 95 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies (56mm equivalent)

Transmission: 6-speed w/ clutchless quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation, plus assist-and-slipper functions

Primary drive: Straight-cut gears

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Öhlins shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Machined forged aluminum

Front wheel: 3.5 x 17

Rear wheel: 8.0 x 17

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 240/45 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M50 4-piston calipers and radial-pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.0 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Curb weight: 542 pounds (standard S model)

Colors: Gea Green w/ Electrum Gold frame and wheels 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Price: $31,995 MSRP

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Photo Gallery