Shoei J-Cruise II Motorcycle Helmet First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Shoei J-Cruise II Helmet First Look:

Quieter and More Communicative

Open face helmets are experiencing a renaissance in motorcycling. No longer the lid of choice solely for motorcyclists who want to follow helmet laws, the latest crop of open-face motorcycle helmets have a high level of protection and features—they just don’t have a chin bar. The new Shoei J-Cruise II may have cruise in its name, but the helmet is designed for more than a short ride down the boulevard—Shoei’s promotional material shows it in a sporting role. It’s time to dive into the fast facts of the J-Cruise II.

Safety-conscious riders will be happy to know that the Shoei J-Cruise II has a high-end shell and liner. A fiberglass shell is employed, and there are four different shell sizes for the XS-XXL range. That optimizes the fit and EPS liner for the helmets. The EPS liner uses multiple pieces and densities to offer the best possible protection, along with channels for airflow. According to Shoei, the air intake is increased by 30 percent, with the single rear exhaust vent’s flow moving 20 percent more air out of the helmet.

The J-Cruise II shell is more aerodynamic than ever. With a new spoiler and sleek air intakes, Shoei claims a stunning 43 percent decrease in yaw (side-to-side movement) at high speeds. There’s also a seven percent decrease in lift, along with a slight reduction in drag.

With improved aerodynamics, Shoei claims the J-Cruise II is quiet. In addition to the reduced noise due to lower turbulence, the J-Cruise II’s interior liner is also designed to keep sound away from the rider’s ears. The faceshield now seals better against the shell, further restricting the intrusion of wind noise. Faceshield improvements include Pinlock Evo compatibility, a locking mechanism, a slightly up position for defogging at lower speeds, and protection against UV rays.



The internal sunshield is redesigned with new features. To provide more coverage, the new QSV-2 sunshield is 0.2 inches longer than the QSV-1 it replaces. The switch to deploy and retract the sunshield is larger and near the faceshield pivot point on the left side of the helmet. Shoei claims that the internal shield is distortion-free, just like the outer faceshield, and the sunshield also removes 99 percent of UV rays. There is also a lock for the sunshield inside the shell. You can customize the fit of the J-Cruise II via different liner components. The cheek pads have multiple layers for quick personalization, and various sized liner pieces can further improve the fit. As always, the liner is removable for washing. With intercoms now commonplace, the J-Cruise II offers the Sena SRL and SRL2 communication devices as integrated options. Instead of adding a one-size-fits-all device to the J-Cruise II, the Sena SRL and SRL2 units are designed to work with the helmet. The Sena units offer the expected features—intercom functions between riders (including non-Sena units), listening to music, phone conversations, GPS directions, and more. There’s a new ratchet-closure chinstrap. This allows easy removal and connection of the chinstrap with gloves on, compared to a traditional double-D design, without sacrificing a perfect fit. If you lock your helmet to your motorcycle, don’t worry—there’s still a single D-ring there for off-rider security. The Shoei J-Cruise II comes in five solid colors at one price: $549 MSRP. The color choices are Black, White, Matte Black, Anthracite Metallic, and Matte Blue Metallic.

Shoei J-Cruise II Helmet Photo Gallery