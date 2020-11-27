Friday, November 27, 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version of the standard Rebel 500 ABS. It’s time to take a look at what gets added to the plain wrap Rebel 500 to turn it into an SE.

  1. The goal of the 2021 SE is to further the blacked-out look of the parallel-twin cruiser. Here is what Honda adds to the platform:
  • Black headlight cowl
  • Black fork boots
  • Black fork tube cover (between triple clamps)
  • Black diamond-stitch seat

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look: Price, MSRP, and Specs
2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE

  1. All of these blacked-out parts contribute a bit of a menace to the basically friendly platform. Honda class the look “Born Rebel”. Of course, we all know you meet the nicest people on a Honda. Regardless, it is a good look.
  1. Honda asks just a $200 premium for the 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE over the standard ABS model. That brings the MSRP of the SE to $6799. The standard Honda Rebel 500 without ABS is available for $6299, with the addition of ABS adding $300 to the price. We recently tested the standard Rebel 500 ABS.
  2. The SE comes in one color: Matte Gray Metallic.

  3. Your local Honda dealer will have the SE in the showroom in January. 

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
  • Displacement: 471cc
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves per cylinder
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop D404
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Rake: 28.0 degrees
  • Fork angle: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 27.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 67 mpg
  • Curb weight: 414 pounds (standard 500 ABS)
  • Color: Matte Gray Metallic 

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Price: $6799

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

