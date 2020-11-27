2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version of the standard Rebel 500 ABS. It’s time to take a look at what gets added to the plain wrap Rebel 500 to turn it into an SE.
- The goal of the 2021 SE is to further the blacked-out look of the parallel-twin cruiser. Here is what Honda adds to the platform:
- Black headlight cowl
- Black fork boots
- Black fork tube cover (between triple clamps)
- Black diamond-stitch seat
- All of these blacked-out parts contribute a bit of a menace to the basically friendly platform. Honda class the look “Born Rebel”. Of course, we all know you meet the nicest people on a Honda. Regardless, it is a good look.
- Honda asks just a $200 premium for the 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE over the standard ABS model. That brings the MSRP of the SE to $6799. The standard Honda Rebel 500 without ABS is available for $6299, with the addition of ABS adding $300 to the price. We recently tested the standard Rebel 500 ABS.
- The SE comes in one color: Matte Gray Metallic.
- Your local Honda dealer will have the SE in the showroom in January.
2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Displacement: 471cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves per cylinder
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop D404
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 28.0 degrees
- Fork angle: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 67 mpg
- Curb weight: 414 pounds (standard 500 ABS)
- Color: Matte Gray Metallic
2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Price: $6799