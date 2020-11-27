2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version of the standard Rebel 500 ABS. It’s time to take a look at what gets added to the plain wrap Rebel 500 to turn it into an SE.

The goal of the 2021 SE is to further the blacked-out look of the parallel-twin cruiser. Here is what Honda adds to the platform:

Black headlight cowl

Black fork boots

Black fork tube cover (between triple clamps)

Black diamond-stitch seat

All of these blacked-out parts contribute a bit of a menace to the basically friendly platform. Honda class the look “Born Rebel”. Of course, we all know you meet the nicest people on a Honda. Regardless, it is a good look.

Honda asks just a $200 premium for the 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE over the standard ABS model. That brings the MSRP of the SE to $6799. The standard Honda Rebel 500 without ABS is available for $6299, with the addition of ABS adding $300 to the price. We recently tested the standard Rebel 500 ABS. The SE comes in one color: Matte Gray Metallic. Your local Honda dealer will have the SE in the showroom in January.

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Displacement: 471cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; four valves per cylinder

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 28.0 degrees

Fork angle: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 67 mpg

Curb weight: 414 pounds (standard 500 ABS)

Color: Matte Gray Metallic

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE Price: $6799