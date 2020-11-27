Friday, November 27, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at what Suzuki offers four of its European 650 V-twin models for 2021. None of the motorcycles are changed, so ’21 is all about new colors, and some of them look pretty cool.

2021 Suzuki SV650

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: SV650
2021 Suzuki SV650

There are three color combinations for the standard upright Suzuki SV650 naked sportbike. Here are the colorways:

  • Gold frame, black wheels, gloss black tank
  • Blue frame, blue wheels, matte black tank
  • Red frame, red wheels, white tank

The gold-frame and glossy black version definitely has a classy look, while the blue-frame and matt-black option is the stealthiest. The red-frame/white-white tank is for the rider who isn’t shy.

We have tested the Suzuki SV650.

2021 Suzuki SV650X

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: SV650X
2021 Suzuki SV650X

Patterned after one of the standard SV650 colors, the brown-seated café-barred SV650X has a gold frame, gloss-black tank, and black wheels. It also gets a flyscreen, black footpeg mounts, and a black muffler tip.

Here is our review of the SV650X.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Four colors entice the buyer of the latest V-Strom 650XT:

  • Black tank, black wheels, red accents
  • Gray tank, blue wheels, blue accents
  • Yellow tank, gold wheels, blue accents
  • White tank, gold wheels, gold accents

These color options transform the personality of the 650XT quite a bit. The yellow version looks ready for competition, while the black 650XT has a sinister appearance with the blood-red accents on the tank and fairing. The gray and white editions look stately in different ways.

We have tested the V-Strom 650XT.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650

The standard V-Strom 650 has basic color options—red, gray, and white. All three have a black frame and black wheels, with the accent graphics nearly identical. Go red if you want to make a statement, gray if classy works for you, and white as a neutral choice.

We’re not sure which, if any, of these colorways will find their way to the United States, but we Suzuki brings them all in.

We have a test of the V-Strom 650.

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
News

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It is virtually impossible to go wrong when combining two iconic brands, such as Ducati and Lamborghini. With the two marques owned by the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Classic Superbikes by Frank Melling Book Review: Motorcycle History

Jonathan Handler -
0
Frank Melling is an old-school moto journalist and former factory racer. He lives with his wife Carol on a beautiful farm in northwest England....
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson IRONe12 Review (14 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
Electric bicycles are growing in popularity across a broad spectrum of people and a wide array of uses. This is a story about one...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 1100 First Look (8 Fast Facts + 40 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
In spite of the Japanese manufacturers’ general retreat from the cruiser market, Honda is going against the current with its third iteration of the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
News

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It is virtually impossible to go wrong when combining two iconic brands, such as Ducati and Lamborghini. With the two marques owned by the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Classic Superbikes by Frank Melling Book Review: Motorcycle History

Jonathan Handler -
0
Frank Melling is an old-school moto journalist and former factory racer. He lives with his wife Carol on a beautiful farm in northwest England....
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson IRONe12 Review (14 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
Electric bicycles are growing in popularity across a broad spectrum of people and a wide array of uses. This is a story about one...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling