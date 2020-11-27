2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at what Suzuki offers four of its European 650 V-twin models for 2021. None of the motorcycles are changed, so ’21 is all about new colors, and some of them look pretty cool.

2021 Suzuki SV650

There are three color combinations for the standard upright Suzuki SV650 naked sportbike. Here are the colorways:

Gold frame, black wheels, gloss black tank

Blue frame, blue wheels, matte black tank

Red frame, red wheels, white tank

The gold-frame and glossy black version definitely has a classy look, while the blue-frame and matt-black option is the stealthiest. The red-frame/white-white tank is for the rider who isn’t shy.

We have tested the Suzuki SV650.

2021 Suzuki SV650X

Patterned after one of the standard SV650 colors, the brown-seated café-barred SV650X has a gold frame, gloss-black tank, and black wheels. It also gets a flyscreen, black footpeg mounts, and a black muffler tip.

Here is our review of the SV650X.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Four colors entice the buyer of the latest V-Strom 650XT:

Black tank, black wheels, red accents

Gray tank, blue wheels, blue accents

Yellow tank, gold wheels, blue accents

White tank, gold wheels, gold accents

These color options transform the personality of the 650XT quite a bit. The yellow version looks ready for competition, while the black 650XT has a sinister appearance with the blood-red accents on the tank and fairing. The gray and white editions look stately in different ways.

We have tested the V-Strom 650XT.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650

The standard V-Strom 650 has basic color options—red, gray, and white. All three have a black frame and black wheels, with the accent graphics nearly identical. Go red if you want to make a statement, gray if classy works for you, and white as a neutral choice.

We’re not sure which, if any, of these colorways will find their way to the United States, but we Suzuki brings them all in.

We have a test of the V-Strom 650.

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins Photo Gallery