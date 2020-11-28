Saturday, November 28, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

There is no better gift in the world than turning a non-rider into a motorcyclist. Of course, it takes more than best wishes to make that happen. You do not want to teach someone to ride, no matter how much experience you have. You will forget an essential piece of information and regret it later. There are various ways to get someone riding a motorcycle, with the Harley-Davidson’s H-D Riding Academy being one of the best methods available.

It’s in Harley-Davidson’s best interest to expand the number of motorcycle riders, and everyone who rides a motorcycle benefits. Just in time for Christmas, Harley-Davidson is offering 500 free H-D Riding Academy classes to aspiring motorcyclists.

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest: Free Motorcycle Instruction

As a motorcycle rider, it is up to you to nominate someone who should be in the H-D Riding Academy. Making the nomination is simple, and you do it via Instagram and Twitter. Here are the steps:

  1. The giveaway is underway and runs through December 31, 2020.
  2. Upload a photo of a Harley-Davidson that you like.
  3. Tag it with #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.
  4. On Twitter, tag the non-riding friend or family member you want to see at the H-D Riding Academy. For Instagram, make an @mention of the family member or friend.
  5. That’s it! You’re done! Just sit back and wait to see if your nomination is accepted.

The winner gets a free H-D Riding Academy class, plus a $200 Harley-Davidson Gift Card so the student will have the proper riding gear. H-D doesn’t want you to feel out, so if your nominee is chosen, you get a $100 Harley-Davidson Gift Card of your own.

Here’s how Harley-Davidson describes the H-D Riding Academy: “Offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, you’ll get to know the motorcycle you’ll be riding and learn basic riding skills. On the practice range, you’ll build skills and confidence, learning everything from braking, turning, and skilled maneuvers. Best of all, you will be connected to a growing community of new riders.”

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest: Learn To Ride Class

“The thrill of riding with your best friend and reconnecting over a shared adventure is the gift that will always keep giving,” said Harley-Davidson Vice President of Marketing Theo Keetell. “From backroads to coastal highways, motorcycle riding offers open-air exploration to free your soul and sense of adventure.”

We concur, so get out there and get a new rider into the world of motorcycling for free via the H-D Riding Academy.

Previous article2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
News

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It is virtually impossible to go wrong when combining two iconic brands, such as Ducati and Lamborghini. With the two marques owned by the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Classic Superbikes by Frank Melling Book Review: Motorcycle History

Jonathan Handler -
0
Frank Melling is an old-school moto journalist and former factory racer. He lives with his wife Carol on a beautiful farm in northwest England....
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson IRONe12 Review (14 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
Electric bicycles are growing in popularity across a broad spectrum of people and a wide array of uses. This is a story about one...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

Don Williams -
0
There is no better gift in the world than turning a non-rider into a motorcyclist. Of course, it takes more than best wishes to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki 650 V-Twins: New Colors Sneak Peek First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s always interesting to check into Europe’s latest to see what might appear on dealer showroom floors in the United States. We look at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
After an upgrade last year, Honda has more plans for the now-midsize Rebel. There is now a 2021 Honda Rebel 500 ABS—an accessorized version...
Read more
News

Sena SRL2 Review: Bluetooth Communications for Select Shoei Helmets

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Shoei Neotec II is a sweet upgrade from the original Neotec, and it incorporates many improvements. Nic de Sena reviewed the Shoei Neotec...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It is virtually impossible to go wrong when combining two iconic brands, such as Ducati and Lamborghini. With the two marques owned by the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Classic Superbikes by Frank Melling Book Review: Motorcycle History

Jonathan Handler -
0
Frank Melling is an old-school moto journalist and former factory racer. He lives with his wife Carol on a beautiful farm in northwest England....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling