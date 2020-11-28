Harley-Davidson Gift of Riding H-D Riding Academy Contest

There is no better gift in the world than turning a non-rider into a motorcyclist. Of course, it takes more than best wishes to make that happen. You do not want to teach someone to ride, no matter how much experience you have. You will forget an essential piece of information and regret it later. There are various ways to get someone riding a motorcycle, with the Harley-Davidson’s H-D Riding Academy being one of the best methods available.

It’s in Harley-Davidson’s best interest to expand the number of motorcycle riders, and everyone who rides a motorcycle benefits. Just in time for Christmas, Harley-Davidson is offering 500 free H-D Riding Academy classes to aspiring motorcyclists.

As a motorcycle rider, it is up to you to nominate someone who should be in the H-D Riding Academy. Making the nomination is simple, and you do it via Instagram and Twitter. Here are the steps:

The giveaway is underway and runs through December 31, 2020. Upload a photo of a Harley-Davidson that you like. Tag it with #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. On Twitter, tag the non-riding friend or family member you want to see at the H-D Riding Academy. For Instagram, make an @mention of the family member or friend. That’s it! You’re done! Just sit back and wait to see if your nomination is accepted.

The winner gets a free H-D Riding Academy class, plus a $200 Harley-Davidson Gift Card so the student will have the proper riding gear. H-D doesn’t want you to feel out, so if your nominee is chosen, you get a $100 Harley-Davidson Gift Card of your own.

Here’s how Harley-Davidson describes the H-D Riding Academy: “Offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, you’ll get to know the motorcycle you’ll be riding and learn basic riding skills. On the practice range, you’ll build skills and confidence, learning everything from braking, turning, and skilled maneuvers. Best of all, you will be connected to a growing community of new riders.”

“The thrill of riding with your best friend and reconnecting over a shared adventure is the gift that will always keep giving,” said Harley-Davidson Vice President of Marketing Theo Keetell. “From backroads to coastal highways, motorcycle riding offers open-air exploration to free your soul and sense of adventure.”

We concur, so get out there and get a new rider into the world of motorcycling for free via the H-D Riding Academy.