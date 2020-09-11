Ride For The Children Set For May 2: Charity Motorcycle Event

When the immensely popular Love Ride took a break in 2015, it left the door open for a new classic charity motorcycle ride in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Looking to take over that role is the Ride For Children, which benefits Olive Crest, a regional organization that has the motto: Strong Families, Safe Kids. The 3rd Annual Ride For The Children is scheduled for May 2, 2021, pushed back from October 2020 due to government restrictions on gatherings in California.

The 3rd Annual Ride For Children is co-hosted by Bartels’ Harley-Davidson and Glendale Harley-Davidson. Charity ride veterans will recognize Glendale Harley-Davidson at the traditional starting point for the Love Ride. In the case of the Ride For The Children, the ride begins at Bartels’ in Marina Del Rey, with a light continental breakfast and coffee offering at registration. The escorted ride heads up Lincoln Blvd, before taking Pacific Coast Highway (California State Route 1) to Sycamore Cove State Beach at Point Mugu State Park.

After arriving at Sycamore Cove State Beach, attendees are treated to a beach party that includes a BBQ lunch by J Wolf Catering, as well as a concert by Aces & Eights, a band that describes itself as “classic, Southern, and country rock from the High Desert.” Friends and family of riders can arrive at Sycamore Cove as early at 11 a.m.

To participate in the festivities, it will cost you $35. It’s the same rate for a rider, or someone getting to Sycamore Cove without participating in the ride. A passenger on the ride pays the same $35 as the rider. Vendors are also encouraged to participate with a booth or an ad in the ride program.

Grand Marshals for the event include AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Dave Ekins, respected motojournalist Jamie Elvidge, and actor/musician Sean McNabb, plus actors Lorenzo Lamas and Perry King.

According to Olive Crest, the organization provided over one million safe days for Olive Crest children in 2019, as well as a 99 percent stability rate in foster placements.