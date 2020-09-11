Friday, September 11, 2020
Community Ride For The Children Set For May 2: Charity Motorcycle Event

Ride For The Children Set For May 2: Charity Motorcycle Event

When the immensely popular Love Ride took a break in 2015, it left the door open for a new classic charity motorcycle ride in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Looking to take over that role is the Ride For Children, which benefits Olive Crest, a regional organization that has the motto: Strong Families, Safe Kids. The 3rd Annual Ride For The Children is scheduled for May 2, 2021, pushed back from October 2020 due to government restrictions on gatherings in California.

3rd Annual Ride For The Children
Grand Marshal Jamie Elvidge

The 3rd Annual Ride For Children is co-hosted by Bartels’ Harley-Davidson and Glendale Harley-Davidson. Charity ride veterans will recognize Glendale Harley-Davidson at the traditional starting point for the Love Ride. In the case of the Ride For The Children, the ride begins at Bartels’ in Marina Del Rey, with a light continental breakfast and coffee offering at registration. The escorted ride heads up Lincoln Blvd, before taking Pacific Coast Highway (California State Route 1) to Sycamore Cove State Beach at Point Mugu State Park.

After arriving at Sycamore Cove State Beach, attendees are treated to a beach party that includes a BBQ lunch by J Wolf Catering, as well as a concert by Aces & Eights, a band that describes itself as “classic, Southern, and country rock from the High Desert.” Friends and family of riders can arrive at Sycamore Cove as early at 11 a.m.

To participate in the festivities, it will cost you $35. It’s the same rate for a rider, or someone getting to Sycamore Cove without participating in the ride. A passenger on the ride pays the same $35 as the rider. Vendors are also encouraged to participate with a booth or an ad in the ride program.

Grand Marshals for the event include AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Dave Ekins, respected motojournalist Jamie Elvidge, and actor/musician Sean McNabb, plus actors Lorenzo Lamas and Perry King.

According to Olive Crest, the organization provided over one million safe days for Olive Crest children in 2019, as well as a 99 percent stability rate in foster placements.

Previous article2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look: ISDE Ready, Almost
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look: ISDE Ready, Almost

Don Williams -
0
There won’t be a 2020 International Six Days Enduro this year. The event has been rescheduled for 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped KTM from...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Garmin Zūmo XT Review: Motorcycle-Specific GPS Navigation

Neil Wyenn -
0
The new Garmin Zūmo XT GPS is a full functionality, motorcycle-specific GPS. It has fast response, a big and bright daylight screen, and gives...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 200 Duke Review: Urban Motorcycle (15 Fast Facts)

Teejay Adams -
0
Late into 2020, KTM is bringing in the Duke 200 world motorcycle to do battle in the American marketplace and on its roads. Manufactured...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Lineup First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With observed motorcycle trials getting a boost in attention thanks to the GasGas acquisition by KTM, the Vertigo marque out of Barcelona continues to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary First Looks

Don Williams -
0
Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look

Don Williams -
0
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suzuki, there will be a limited edition of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R for sale in October. The flagship...
Read more
Community

Ride For The Children Set For May 2: Charity Motorcycle Event

Don Williams -
0
When the immensely popular Love Ride took a break in 2015, it left the door open for a new classic charity motorcycle ride in...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look: ISDE Ready, Almost

Don Williams -
0
There won’t be a 2020 International Six Days Enduro this year. The event has been rescheduled for 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped KTM from...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Garmin Zūmo XT Review: Motorcycle-Specific GPS Navigation

Neil Wyenn -
0
The new Garmin Zūmo XT GPS is a full functionality, motorcycle-specific GPS. It has fast response, a big and bright daylight screen, and gives...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 200 Duke Review: Urban Motorcycle (15 Fast Facts)

Teejay Adams -
0
Late into 2020, KTM is bringing in the Duke 200 world motorcycle to do battle in the American marketplace and on its roads. Manufactured...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Lineup First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With observed motorcycle trials getting a boost in attention thanks to the GasGas acquisition by KTM, the Vertigo marque out of Barcelona continues to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary First Looks

Don Williams -
0
Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling