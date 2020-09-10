2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look: ISDE Ready, Almost

Friday, September 11, 2020
There won’t be a 2020 International Six Days Enduro this year. The event has been rescheduled for 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped KTM from putting out a new Six Days model in the 2020 calendar year. The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days has several functional updates, along with a slew of graphics treatments, to help bring it up to the demanding standards of the ISDE.

Durability is critical for ISDE success, so that’s a focus of the new Six Days’ updates. Take a close look, and you’ll find a special skid plate, machined triple-clamps anodized orange, spring-preload adjustment for the WP Xlpor fork, more comfortable seat, beefier clutch cover, a solid rear disc and floating front disc, Supersprox Stealth steel/aluminum two-piece sprocket, front axle puller for quick wheel changes, safety-wired rear brake pedal, and a chain guide. The only thing you’ll need to change for serious off-roading is the ADV-oriented tires, which are used primarily to pass various government standards.

The Six Days graphics are self-apparent and striking, as always, as is the orange frame. The rims, exhaust, and handlebar all get the Six Days logo, as does the seat.

The street-legal dual-sport 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days hits dealers’ floors in the fall, with an MSRP of $12,599—a one-grand premium over the standard 500 EXC-F.

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 511cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 42 mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS
  • Starting: Electric
  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel central double-cradle, w/ aluminum subframe
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable WP Xplor shock w/ progressive damping; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
  • Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
  • Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”
  • Tires: Continental TKC 80
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 14 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Curb weight: 254 pounds
  • Color: Orange

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Price: $12,599 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

