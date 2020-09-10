2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look: ISDE Ready, Almost

There won’t be a 2020 International Six Days Enduro this year. The event has been rescheduled for 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped KTM from putting out a new Six Days model in the 2020 calendar year. The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days has several functional updates, along with a slew of graphics treatments, to help bring it up to the demanding standards of the ISDE.
Durability is critical for ISDE success, so that’s a focus of the new Six Days’ updates. Take a close look, and you’ll find a special skid plate, machined triple-clamps anodized orange, spring-preload adjustment for the WP Xlpor fork, more comfortable seat, beefier clutch cover, a solid rear disc and floating front disc, Supersprox Stealth steel/aluminum two-piece sprocket, front axle puller for quick wheel changes, safety-wired rear brake pedal, and a chain guide. The only thing you’ll need to change for serious off-roading is the ADV-oriented tires, which are used primarily to pass various government standards.
The Six Days graphics are self-apparent and striking, as always, as is the orange frame. The rims, exhaust, and handlebar all get the Six Days logo, as does the seat.
The street-legal dual-sport 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days hits dealers’ floors in the fall, with an MSRP of $12,599—a one-grand premium over the standard 500 EXC-F.
2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 511cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 42 mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel central double-cradle, w/ aluminum subframe
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable WP Xplor shock w/ progressive damping; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21”
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18”
- Tires: Continental TKC 80
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 14 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 254 pounds
- Color: Orange
2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Price: $12,599 MSRP