Friday, August 14, 2020
Gear / Parts Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Although many American motorcyclists don’t think of Shell as an oil supplier for motorcycles, Ducati owners know better. Since 2017, oil with Ducati and Shell co-branding is available on the shelves at Ducati dealers in the United States. Racing enthusiasts are aware that Shell oil has been used in Ducati factory racebikes in MotoGP and World Superbike since 1999. In that time, the partnership has racked up over 150 race wins and seven world championships.

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Review - Motor

“The transfer of knowledge from racing to product is a natural process for Ducati,” according to Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali. “We have also adopted this approach in the development of our partnership with Shell, which has been successfully working alongside us at every circuit for over 20 years. Shell Advance Ducati 15W-50 has been created for this, with the aim of providing our passionate Ducatisti with a product as high-performance and effective as the engine oil used by our teams on the track.”

Shell oil has been the stock lubricant in the engines of Ducatis built in the company’s Bologna, Italy, and Rayong, Thailand, production facilities. That will continue to be the case for the next three years. Already a staple at Ducati dealers in the United States and Italy, Shell Advance Ducati engine oil will now be sold in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Shell promotes its proprietary PurePlus technology as an agent that keeps pistons clean, reducing engine wear, and protects the motor at high temperatures.

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands - Advance Motorcycle Motor Oil

Shell Vice President, Global Key Accounts and New Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Steve Reindl adds, “We are pleased that our close working relationship with Ducati on the track continues to grow every year to bring the performance benefits of our Shell Advance motorbike oils to more Ducati owners around the world. Just as we have committed to helping Ducati achieve success in the MotoGP and World Superbike Series, we are committed to offering Ducati enthusiasts on the road the best oil technologies.”

Previous articleiXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
Switzerland’s iXS has a new adventure helmet, the iXS 208 2.0. It has the traditional features expected on an ADV motorcycle helmet, along with...
Read more
Community

Sturgis Meals on Wheels Charity Work Pinning the Throttle

Don Williams -
0
One of the less-covered side stories of the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally based in the Black Hills of South Dakota is all the...
Read more
Community

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

Don Williams -
0
America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Top 5 Strange Odors That Can Mean Trouble With Your Motorcycle

Gary Ilminen -
0
It’s true—that schnozz of yours can be a powerful tool for something besides smelling the pizza Do you have a nose for trouble? I mean...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BMW R 18 Dragster by Roland Sands Design: Competitive Urge

Don Williams -
0
“Combining a racing aesthetic and function with a custom style,” Roland Sands explains, “this is what we are probably best known for. We like to...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM, Rookie Binder, and South Africa Make MotoGP History

Ron Lieback -
0
During round three of the 2020 MotoGP - the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno - three new names entered the MotoGP...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Don Williams -
0
Although many American motorcyclists don’t think of Shell as an oil supplier for motorcycles, Ducati owners know better. Since 2017, oil with Ducati and...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
Switzerland’s iXS has a new adventure helmet, the iXS 208 2.0. It has the traditional features expected on an ADV motorcycle helmet, along with...
Read more
Community

Sturgis Meals on Wheels Charity Work Pinning the Throttle

Don Williams -
0
One of the less-covered side stories of the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally based in the Black Hills of South Dakota is all the...
Read more
Community

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

Don Williams -
0
America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Top 5 Strange Odors That Can Mean Trouble With Your Motorcycle

Gary Ilminen -
0
It’s true—that schnozz of yours can be a powerful tool for something besides smelling the pizza Do you have a nose for trouble? I mean...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BMW R 18 Dragster by Roland Sands Design: Competitive Urge

Don Williams -
0
“Combining a racing aesthetic and function with a custom style,” Roland Sands explains, “this is what we are probably best known for. We like to...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling