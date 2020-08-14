Friday, August 14, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

Switzerland’s iXS has a new adventure helmet, the iXS 208 2.0. It has the traditional features expected on an ADV motorcycle helmet, along with an extra twist.

As is expected in the adventure helmet genre, the iXS 208 2.0 has a large eyeport to accommodate goggles for off-roading, as well as a faceshield for protection on the highway. There is also de rigueur peak that provides shade for the eyes, as well as roost protection. According to iXS, the peak is designed for smooth aerodynamic performance, making the helmet appropriate for highway use.

iXS 208 2.0 Helmet First Look - ADV Price

The bonus feature on the 208 2.0 that you don’t usually see on an ADV helmet is the internal sunshield. Integrated into the shell, the sunshield provides relief in bright conditions. It’s much more convenient than switching to tinted goggles or sunglasses. It also allows you to retain a clear outer faceshield should you get caught out after dark.

The scratch-resistant faceshield is Pinlock-compatible, and locks into position for security at high speeds, as well as keeping the interior quiet.

 

Venting is essential on an adventure helmet, as you can be working hard at slow speeds. The 208 2.0 has two vents along the top of the helmet for flowing air over the scalp, while the chin vent makes breathing easier and flows air onto the rider’s face. Any of the three vents can be run in either closed or open position.

ADV helmets used off-road are prime targets for dirt accumulation, so the iXS 208 2.0 has a removable polyester inner lining that can be washed and reinstalled. The polycarbonate outer-shell helmet gets a matte finish in three colorways, and the chinstrap uses a convenient click-clasp closure.

iXS offers the full-feature 208 2.0 adventure motorcycle helmet at a wallet-friendly MSRP of $140.

Action photography by Charles Donz and Francesc Montero

iXS 208 2.0 Fast Facts

  • Sizes: XS-2XL
  • Colors: Matt Black/White; Matt Black/Red/White; Matt Black/Blue/White

iXS 208 2.0 Price: $140 MSRP

iXS 208 2.0 Helmet Photo Gallery

Previous articleSturgis Meals on Wheels Charity Work Pinning the Throttle
Next articleDucati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Don Williams -
0
Although many American motorcyclists don’t think of Shell as an oil supplier for motorcycles, Ducati owners know better. Since 2017, oil with Ducati and...
Read more
Community

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

Don Williams -
0
America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 First Look: Aggressive, Smoother, Richer, and Leaner

Don Williams -
0
Owners of late-model RM-Z motocrossers will rejoice the news of the all-new Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 tuning system for their motorcycles. The new system features...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
We just got through testing the BMW S 1000 XR, and now we’re looking at the 2021. Our European sources tell us that there...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner: New Exhaust Systems Coming

Don Williams -
0
Italy’s legendary MV Agusta and Slovenia’s celebrated Akrapovič are partnering to create new exhaust systems for MV Agusta motorcycles. Both MV Agusta and Akrapovič...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena Outrush Helmet Review: Smart Modular Motorcycle Helmet

Neil Wyenn -
0
I am a modular helmet rider, and I enjoy being technology-connected. I like my helpful toys, and I enjoy my interaction with them. When...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Don Williams -
0
Although many American motorcyclists don’t think of Shell as an oil supplier for motorcycles, Ducati owners know better. Since 2017, oil with Ducati and...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

Don Williams -
0
Switzerland’s iXS has a new adventure helmet, the iXS 208 2.0. It has the traditional features expected on an ADV motorcycle helmet, along with...
Read more
Community

Sturgis Meals on Wheels Charity Work Pinning the Throttle

Don Williams -
0
One of the less-covered side stories of the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally based in the Black Hills of South Dakota is all the...
Read more
Community

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

Don Williams -
0
America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Top 5 Strange Odors That Can Mean Trouble With Your Motorcycle

Gary Ilminen -
0
It’s true—that schnozz of yours can be a powerful tool for something besides smelling the pizza Do you have a nose for trouble? I mean...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

BMW R 18 Dragster by Roland Sands Design: Competitive Urge

Don Williams -
0
“Combining a racing aesthetic and function with a custom style,” Roland Sands explains, “this is what we are probably best known for. We like to...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling