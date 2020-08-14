iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Motorcycle Helmet First Look

Switzerland’s iXS has a new adventure helmet, the iXS 208 2.0. It has the traditional features expected on an ADV motorcycle helmet, along with an extra twist.

As is expected in the adventure helmet genre, the iXS 208 2.0 has a large eyeport to accommodate goggles for off-roading, as well as a faceshield for protection on the highway. There is also de rigueur peak that provides shade for the eyes, as well as roost protection. According to iXS, the peak is designed for smooth aerodynamic performance, making the helmet appropriate for highway use.

The bonus feature on the 208 2.0 that you don’t usually see on an ADV helmet is the internal sunshield. Integrated into the shell, the sunshield provides relief in bright conditions. It’s much more convenient than switching to tinted goggles or sunglasses. It also allows you to retain a clear outer faceshield should you get caught out after dark.

The scratch-resistant faceshield is Pinlock-compatible, and locks into position for security at high speeds, as well as keeping the interior quiet.

Venting is essential on an adventure helmet, as you can be working hard at slow speeds. The 208 2.0 has two vents along the top of the helmet for flowing air over the scalp, while the chin vent makes breathing easier and flows air onto the rider’s face. Any of the three vents can be run in either closed or open position.

ADV helmets used off-road are prime targets for dirt accumulation, so the iXS 208 2.0 has a removable polyester inner lining that can be washed and reinstalled. The polycarbonate outer-shell helmet gets a matte finish in three colorways, and the chinstrap uses a convenient click-clasp closure.

iXS offers the full-feature 208 2.0 adventure motorcycle helmet at a wallet-friendly MSRP of $140.

Action photography by Charles Donz and Francesc Montero

iXS 208 2.0 Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colors: Matt Black/White; Matt Black/Red/White; Matt Black/Blue/White

iXS 208 2.0 Price: $140 MSRP

