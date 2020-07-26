2021 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Last year was the 40th anniversary of the first Yamaha XT250, and the 2021 Yamaha XT250 returns with no changes. An inexpensive motorcycle with an MSRP of $5199, which has held steady for several years, the XT250 is about simplicity, reliability, and friendly performance.

With the WR250R taking care of the serious dual-sport crowd, the 2021 Yamaha XT250 is positioned as an approachable on-/off-road motorcycle. It has a seat height under 32 inches, making it less intimidating to a new rider. Other attractive features for riders entering the sport are electric starting, fuel injection, and disc brakes (though no ABS).

As it stands, the XT250 excels as an urban commuter and runabout. If you’re comfortable with the seat height, the XT250 gives you a great view of the city traffic. The suspension travel—almost nine inches in the front and over seven inches in the rear—will protect you from decaying urban street. The 21-/18-inch wheel combo also makes short work of bad roads. The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work well on the street, though citybound riders might get something more pavement oriented.

If you like riding in the dirt, the 2021 Yamaha XT250 will accommodate your wishes. It’s not especially fast, which is a good thing because the chassis is not designed to handle high speeds. Instead, the XT250 is a classic boondocking motorcycle that will take you to faraway places at a pace that lets you enjoy the view. If you do quite a bit of off-road riding, more dirt-oriented tires will improve its handling considerably off-pavement.

2021 Yamaha XT250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm fork; 8.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.1inches

Front tire: 2.75 x 21: Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-301

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-302

Front brake: 245mm disc

Rear brake: 203mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.5 inches

Rake: 26.4 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg

Curb weight: 291 pounds

Color: Radical Gray

2021 Yamaha XT250 Price: $5199 MSRP

2021 Yamaha XT250 Photo Gallery