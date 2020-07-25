Saturday, July 25, 2020
2021 Honda Monkey Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

Diminutive in size, light in weight, and appealing in appearance, the 2021 Honda Monkey is a fun motorcycle that appeals to everyone from rank amateurs to killed veterans. The well-undersquare fuel-injected 125cc motor has enough power to get a rider around town effectively. Yet, it is not intimidating to anyone willing to give motorcycling a try.

2021 Honda Monkey ABS

Thanks to a seat height of 30.6 inches and a curb weight of 232 pounds with the 1.5-gallon fuel tank topped off, the Honda Monkey can be manhandled by any rider. This gives plenty of confidence to beginners, and lots of enjoyment to experienced riders. As long as going fast isn’t on your to-do list, the Monkey is up for almost anything.

2021 Honda Monkey Buyer's Guide - Price
2021 Honda Monkey ABS

The 2021 Honda Monkey does have small 12-inch wheels and limited travel suspension—just four inches at each end—so you do have to be mindful of on-road obstacles. Fortunately, agility is another attribute of the Monkey, so it’s easy to avoid problems. Braking is also quite good, with credit going to the Nissin calipers and disc brakes (ABS is an inexpensive worthwhile option), along with the fat Vee Rubber footprint.

2021 Honda Monkey Buyer's Guide - MSRP
2021 Honda Monkey

The only thing that might hold a beginner back is the fully manual clutch. Oddly, Honda didn’t go with the automatic centrifugal clutch found on the Honda Super Cub C125, as those who want a manual clutch in Honda’s MiniMoto line can always get a Grom. Regardless, the 2021 Honda Monkey is here to welcome new riders with open arms.

2021 Honda Monkey Buyer's Guide - Ride review
2021 Honda Monkey

We have reviewed the Honda Monkey.

2021 Honda Monkey Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontal four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.3:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Clutch: Fully manual wet multiplate
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.1 inches
  • Tires: Vee Rubber
  • Front tire: 120/80 x 12
  • Rear tire: 130/80 x 12
  • Front brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 45.5 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.2 inches
  • Seat height: 30.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 232 pounds
  • Colors: Pearl Nebula Red; Pearl Glittering Blue (standard only)

2021 Honda Monkey Price: $3999 MSRP

2021 Honda Monkey ABS Price: $4199 MSRP

 

