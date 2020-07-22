Wednesday, July 22, 2020
2021 Kawasaki KLX230 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

Although it may seem unnecessary for Kawasaki to have both 233cc and 249cc dual-sport motorcycles, the KLX230 and KLX250 are quite different. Compared to the KLX250, the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 (and the ABS version) are designed to welcome new riders into the dual-sport category with a lower seat height, more manageable power, a bit less weight, and a significantly lower price tag.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 Buyer's Guide - Price

The KLX230 features a torquey motor that is just slightly oversquare in a basic and reliable architecture—air-cooled, SOHC, two-valves. However, the Kawasaki motor does feature EFI and electric starting, two features that appeal to new and experienced riders alike.

The KLX230 is a fully capable dual-sport motorcycle that delivers fun on everything from single-track to dirt roads, thanks to impressive handling and power. However, keep the speeds down in the rough stuff. Though the ultra-soft suspension bottoms out quickly—particularly the shock—if the rider isn’t unusually light or timid.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 Buyer's Guide: MSRP

If you’re thinking about picking up the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 as a commuter motorcycle with very few off-road demands, spring for the optional ABS at $300. It is definitely a great urban motorcycle, in addition to being ready for rural exploration.

We tested the Kawasaki KLX230 in the dirt and street.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 and KLX230 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 233cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
  • Starting: Electric
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 8.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.8 inches
  • Front tire: 2.75 x 21; IRC Trails P-21F
  • Rear tire: 4.10 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
  • Front brake: 240mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper (ABS: 265mm)
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
  • Rake: 27.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height: 34.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 291 pounds (ABS: 293 pounds)
  • Color: Lime Green

PRICES

  • 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 Price: $4599 MSRP
  • 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS Price: $4899 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 Photo Gallery

