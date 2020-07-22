2021 TRRS Xtrack Lineup First Look: Trials-based Trail Bikes

Everyone knows that trials bikes are great for the specialized sport of observed motorcycle trials—that’s what they’re made for. However, it is a bit of a secret that modified trials bikes can be turned into a trail bike that is designed to take on the most demanding off-road terrain. The 14-motorcycle—yes, 14!—2021 TRRS Xtrack lineup of two-strokes gives you a wide variety of choices for extreme trail riding performance. As a bonus, the Xtrack motorcycles can easily be stripped down for observed trials competition and training.

TRRS divides its 2021 Xtrack lineup into four categories. There are the high-performance RR versions, and the not quite cutting edge One models—each have seven models. Within the RR and One lines, there are three electric-start versions, and four kickstart models. Each of the four lines has 300, 280, and 250 editions, in both kick- and e-start. The RR and One lines both have a 125 model, which is kickstart only, as a 125cc two-stroke is easy to kick.

The basic design is the same on all 14 models—a liquid-cooled two-stroke motor in an aluminum frame and swingarm. The electric start versions add about five pounds to the motorcycle, with the battery located behind the headlight.

The 300, 280, and 250 models share the same 60mm stroke, and get to their respective displacements via different bores. The 125cc engine is slightly undersquare design with a stroke shorter than its larger brothers. The motors use reed valve inductions, 66:1 premix for lubrication, and a five-speed transmission with a three-disc diaphragm clutch.

The One models use a 26mm Dell’Orto carburetor and R16V shock. Upgrading to the RR versions gets you a 28mm Keihin carb and a fully adjustable Reiger shock. You can tell the difference between the two lines quickly—the One models have a black frame, and the RR’s frame is red.

In the likely case you are unfamiliar with the TRRS brand, the bikes are made by TRS Motorcycles (yes, that’s confusing). TRS was founded in 2013, with seven-time World Trial Champion Jordi Tarres overseeing development. Production started in 2014 in Barcelona. TRS Motorcycles USA, under the Rising Sun Imports flag, handles importation and distribution in the United States.

2021 TRRS Xtrack One 300 (280, 250, and 125) Spec Sheet

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 294cc (280: 272cc; 250: 247cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 54.6mm)

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Kick w/ optional electric (125: kick-only)

Fueling: 26mm Dell’Orto PHBL carburetor

Ignition: Dual NGK-R spark plugs

Induction: Reed valve

Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: 3-disc diaphragm w/ TRS hydraulic actuation

CHASSIS

Frame: Forged aluminum double-cradle w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable R16V shock; 6.6 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Net weight: 154 pounds (kickstart versions: 159 pounds)

2021 TRRS Xtrack RR 300 (280, 250, and 125) Spec Sheet

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 294cc (280: 272cc; 250: 247cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 54.6mm)

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Kick w/ optional electric (125: kick-only)

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Ignition: Dual NGK-R spark plugs

Induction: Reed valve

Lubrication: Premix, 66:1

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: 3-disc diaphragm w/ TRS hydraulic actuation

CHASSIS

Frame: Forged aluminum double-cradle w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 6.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.6 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition bias-ply tube-type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial X11 radial tubeless

Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Net weight: 154 pounds (kickstart versions: 159 pounds)

2021 TRRS Xtrack Lineup Photo Gallery