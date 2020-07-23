Thursday, July 23, 2020
Gear / Parts Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar Pants Review: Adventure and Touring

Alpinestars Andes V2 Drystar pants combine waterproofing and venting to create versatile all-weather pants for touring and adventure riders.

As I have to come to expect from Alpinestars, the pants fit true-to-size and are comfortably snug. The waist is adjustable for comfort with anchored Velcro-closing belts on each side. To close the waist, the pants incorporate a small, strong metal hook instead of snap buttons. Completely closing the pants uses a thin, though not lightweight, zipper that contributes to the pants’ trim look.

 

Alpinestars uses CE-certified armor in the hips and knees for impact protection. This design approach helps with the pants’ light and trim feel. The Andes V2 pants that use Alpinestars’ proprietary Drystar material, floating a membrane between the outer and inner layers. By using Drystar instead of Gore-Tex, the Andes pants end up in the mid-price range at $230 a pair.

Airflow management is adjusted using zippered mesh vents on each thigh, which allows adequate cooling for most warm conditions. My one minor criticism is the zipper only functions best when standing. Trying to adjust while seated, such as waiting at a stoplight intersection, is difficult due to the mesh lining wanting to bunch and snag in the zipper.

The leg cuff openings are adjustable with Velcro taps and are large enough to comfortably fit over Alpinestars’ adventure boots. When the cuff size is reduced, the leg material does bunch up some, which might bother a rider in high-speed riding conditions.

Instead of waist-level pockets to store keys, wallets, or a smartphone, the pants’ thigh section have deep, waterproof slit pockets. I liked this approach, as this eliminates items poking me in the waist while riding. Additionally, accessing these items when off the bike or parked while fueling is easier than waist-entry pockets.

Alpinestars Andes V2 Pants Price

As for the all-weather claim, I have found these pants to be comfortable in air temperatures from the high 40s to mid-80s with humidity. In semi-arid conditions, the pants are comfortable with the air temperature in the mid-90s.

Because I ride no matter the weather conditions are, short of an ice storm, I have checked these pants’ rain protection performance from light rain to heavy, driving downpours and found the protection to be adequate. The only shortcoming is if the rain is cold and falling at a moderate to heavy rate, you will feel slightly chilled in the thigh area after about 15 minutes into the ride. This is not a major limiter but can be a long-ride issue depending on a rider’s tolerance for being chilly.

Alpinestars Andes V2 Pants Test

Alpinestars makes a female-dedicated Stella version of the pants. There is also a matching Andes V2 Drystar jacket for men and women motorcyclists

Overall, Alpinestars’ Andes V2 Drystar motorcycle touring pants are excellent mid-range pants that retain Alpinestars’ elevated quality standards.

Action photography by Joseph Agustin

Alpinestars Andes V2 Pants Fast Facts

  • Sizes: S-4XL
  • Colors: Black; Light Gray/Black/Dark Gray

Alpinestars Andes V2 Pants Price: $230 MSRP

