2020 Ténéré 700 Rally Edition Released in Europe (USA Model, Please?)

The mid-weight adventure motorcycling segment has strengthened over the past few years. And the European OEMs typically get all the press with the KTM 790 Adventure and BMW F 850 GS.

Yamaha set out to change that in 2019 when it launched the Ténéré 700. After some delays, the 700 finally arrived stateside this year as a 2021 model.

We got some serious seat time aboard the 689cc parallel twin with its crossplane crankshaft, and enjoyed the bike’s true dual-sport manner, along with it’s $9,999 MSRP.

The wait was well worth it. Now we’re hoping that Yamaha brings its latest release – the 2020 Ténéré 700 Rally Edition – to the states.

With its blue and yellow livery, the Rally Edition, unveiled Wednesday for the European market, pays homage to XT600Z race bikes piloted by Jean-Claude Olivier (JCO) and Serge Bacou during the ’83 and ’84 editions of the Dakar rally.

The XTZ700SP also arrives with black Yamaha “speedblock” graphics.

But it’s not only aesthetics. The Ténéré 700 Rally Edition is also upgraded with:

Dedicated Rally seat that’s 20mm higher than stock (895mm)

Akrapovič slip-on muffler

Heavy-duty skid plate

Radiator protector

Chainguard

LED flashers

Grip pads

Off-road hand grips

689cc 4-stroke CP2 engine, with high torque.

Lightweight double cradle tubular steel frame.

Slim, compact and ergonomic body and seat.

Pricing or USA availability has yet to be announced (fingers crossed!).

2020 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally Edition Photo Gallery