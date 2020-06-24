myKTM App First Look (8 Fast Facts for Trackside Tuning)

The new myKTM smartphone app and accessory handlebar-mounted Connectivity Unit for KTM’s 2021 SX-F motocross and supercross four-strokes simplifies the complex task of personalizing motor performance.
- The first step is to create a KTM ID. The app will ask some questions to make sure it gives you the best settings possible.
- Rather than using numbers, myKTM uses descriptions to help a ride personalize the SX-F motor. There are few numbers involved in the tuning—it’s purely intuitive and requires no training to use. There are two different modification levels, though both are self-explanatory.
- The Prime mode gets you started. First, you pick between three different Track Types—Sand, Soil, and Hard-Pack. Next, you add in Track Condition—Dry or Wet. Finally, you set the Traction Control from Low to High, on a five-point scale. That’s it. KTM techs have done all the work to make sure the engine response is best suited to the conditions you have inputted. According to KTM, “Changes requested through the app are tangible, effective, and very noticeable from the first meters of a new lap.”
- More sophisticated tuners can bump up to the Advanced level. On this level, everything is rated on five levels, with descriptions to clarify each parameter: Engine Braking offers a five-step choice from Smooth to Heavy; Throttle Response ranges from Smooth to Aggressive. Traction Control impact rates from Low to High, as does Launch Control.
- Once you have made your selections, you name the Map, save it, and then upload it to the KTM SX-F.
- In addition to the engine mapping, myKTM also gives suspension adjustment suggestions. You still have to turn the clickers manually, however. Also, you don’t need the Connectivity Unit or a new KTM to use the myKTM app for suspension setting help.
- In addition to working on all the 2021 KTM SX-F models, myKTM and the Connectivity unit are also compatible with the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. That’s the bike Cooper Webb and other 450SX class riders rode this year.
- The Connectivity Unit will be available in July. The myKTM app (which is separate from the KTM My Ride app) will also be available in July from the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).