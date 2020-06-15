2021 Dakar Rally Dates Set: Return To the Arabian Peninsula

The Dakar Rally returns to the Arabian Peninsula for the second year in a row, as the Dakar Rally 2021 will be held January 3-15. American Ricky Brabec will be defending his 2020 Dakar Rally win, riding for the Monster Energy Honda Team.

Although the Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia again, the 2021 edition will not be on the same course as 2020. “Stage after stage, and often multiple times within the same stage, the majestic landscapes of the region left us dazzled and in awe,” Dakar Rally Director David Castera said. “However, Saudi Arabia only revealed a tiny part of its mysteries, leaving plenty of surprises in store for the next edition in January 2021.”

There will definitely be surprises for the riders, as each stage roadbook will be presented to each competitor just 10 minutes before riding. This will enhance the need for accurate navigation while riding.

Motorcycles will be limited to six rear tires for the Dakar Rally 2021, so each rider will have to ration traction along the way.

The 2021 Dakar Rally introduces several new safety rules. Airbags are mandatory for the competitor, and designated dangerous areas will be enforced “slow zones” where the motorcycle cannot exceed 90 km/h (56 mph). Also, January 9 will be a rest day in the historic city of Ha’il.

The course begins and ends in the Red Sea port town of Jeddah, with the opening and closing stages run along the coast.

